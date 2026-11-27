MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin is entering a phase that onchain analysts describe as increasingly reminiscent of past bear-market turning points. According to CryptoQuant, an onchain profit-to-loss metric has fallen to levels not seen in more than a decade, while a separate“sell-side risk” gauge suggests seller pressure may be nearing exhaustion.

The message for investors is not that a recovery is guaranteed-but that the distribution of Bitcoin holdings by cost basis appears to be moving toward a familiar late-cycle pattern. For traders and longer-term holders alike, the key question now is whether these indicators can stabilize and improve, rather than simply trough before another leg lower.

CryptoQuant data shows Bitcoin's supply profit-to-loss ratio slipped to 0.825 (seven-day moving average) on Nov. 26-its lowest since September 2015. The 30-day moving average of that same ratio remains above parity (at 1.27), signaling recent price action is still weighing on profitability. Bitcoin's 30-day sell-side risk ratio fell to 16.52, a level CryptoQuant says is rarely seen outside bear-market bottoms. CryptoQuant contributor CryptoZeno flagged“capitulation”-type behavior, while stressing that both the seven- and 30-day averages still need to stabilize and recover to confirm improvement.

Key takeawaysProfit-to-loss skew points to late-cycle stress

CryptoQuant reported that on Thursday Bitcoin recorded its largest unrealized loss skew in more than 11 years, based on the seven-day moving average of a profit/loss ratio that measures how much of the circulating supply sits in profit versus loss.

Specifically, the metric dropped to 0.825 on Nov. 26-below the parity threshold of 1. When the ratio is under 1, loss-making supply outweighs profit-making supply, a condition that tends to reflect broader distribution pressure as prices fall and previously profitable holders move underwater.

CryptoQuant also noted that the longer smoothing window is still elevated. The 30-day moving average stood at 1.27, reflecting that the recent move has not yet fully worked its way through the supply in a way that would drive a sustained shift in profitability.

BTC /USD was also reported as having suffered a sharp drawdown earlier in the month-CryptoQuant highlighted the market's largest month-to-date loss at 28.8% as it dipped to $55,081 on Nov. 21. That kind of downside pressure helps explain why the seven-day average reached historically stressed levels, while the 30-day average remained more buffered.

Seller exhaustion signals“capitulation” behavior

Alongside the profit/loss skew, CryptoQuant highlighted another metric intended to gauge downside risk: the sell-side risk ratio. This indicator incorporates onchain realized profit and loss, comparing realized outcomes to realized cap-an approach that CryptoQuant describes as a way to estimate potential selling pressure embedded in onchain activity.

The 30-day moving average of sell-side risk has fallen to 16.52. In CryptoQuant's framing, values at or near this range typically cluster around bear-market bottoms, when repeated selling tends to exhaust marginal holders and reduce immediate overhead pressure.

CryptoQuant's contributor linked the current readings to“capitulation” dynamics among investors, suggesting that at prices around the reported $60,000 region, sellers may be running out of willingness-or ability-to keep driving the market lower.

Importantly, the analysis also acknowledges that this is not yet a confirmed reversal signal. Even when sell-side risk reaches historically low levels, the market can remain choppy as participants rotate positions and new cost bases form. The focus for confirmation is whether profitability-related averages can turn up and hold above key thresholds, as CryptoZeno cautioned.

What“need to stabilize” means for traders and holders

CryptoQuant's emphasis on the seven-day and 30-day averages matters because it distinguishes short-term panic from a durable regime change. A seven-day profit/loss ratio hitting multi-year lows can be interpreted as acute stress-often triggered by fast drawdowns-while the 30-day average helps filter out noise and shows whether the distribution of cost bases is steadily improving.

At the moment, the ratio's seven-day number is at extreme lows, but the 30-day profit/loss ratio is still above parity at 1.27. That suggests the broader reshaping of supply profitability may not be complete, leaving room for further volatility.

This asymmetry can be useful for readers: it implies that the market may be approaching a“decision zone,” but it has not necessarily finished the process required for onchain profitability to recover. In practical terms, traders often watch whether metrics stay depressed or begin trending upward alongside price stabilization-while long-term holders may interpret the data as evidence that downside risk from overextended selling is potentially diminishing, even if a bottom is not yet confirmed.

Profitability squeeze remains a focal point

The broader onchain narrative is also connected to profitability pressure. Earlier coverage from Cointelegraph described an increasing profitability squeeze affecting both short-term and long-term Bitcoin holders. In that context, the realized price of the extant supply-reported as sitting near $53,200-has been framed as a reference target rooted in prior bear-market behavior.

While these points are not identical to the profit-to-loss and sell-side risk metrics, they reinforce a common theme: repeated drawdowns can compress profitability until a large portion of the supply transitions to losses, which historically can occur closer to major bottoms.

What remains uncertain is timing. Onchain indicators of stress can remain“bearish” for longer than new participants expect, especially if macro conditions, liquidity dynamics, or sentiment shift against the market. The cleanest watch item, based on CryptoZeno's caveat, is whether averages that are currently under key thresholds begin stabilizing and recovering rather than continuing to drift lower.

For now, CryptoQuant's onchain reads point to meaningful stress and potential seller exhaustion, but the next development to monitor is whether the seven- and 30-day profit/loss measures stop deteriorating and trend back toward-and above-parity. If that happens, the current“capitulation” story may move from a theoretical bottom-adjacent phase toward a more durable improvement in onchain conditions.

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