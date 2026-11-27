MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes Delhi Capitals could target experienced Indian pacers Deepak Chahar or Avesh Khan at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 auction as they look to strengthen their bowling attack following the release of several key players.

Assessing Delhi's squad composition, Chopra said the franchise's bowling department appeared thin after letting go of Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc and T. Natarajan, and would need to invest in quality bowlers ahead of the new season.

“After letting go of Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc and T. Natarajan, Delhi Capitals' bowling is looking thin, and they play at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, which is a tiny ground with a flat pitch. In those conditions, they have to find quality bowlers who can help them restrict the runs, and they have the money to do so,” Chopra told Jio Star.

The former India opener pointed out that Mukesh Kumar and Auqib Nabi were the only fast-bowling options in the retained squad, adding that both lacked extensive experience at the highest level.

“So, Delhi will be very active in the auction for fast bowlers, and I won't be surprised to see one of Deepak Chahar or Avesh Khan play for them next season,” he added.

Chahar and Avesh could provide Delhi with experienced Indian pace options as the franchise looks to build a bowling unit capable of delivering on the batting-friendly surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Delhi Capitals retained 16 players and released nine from their previous squad ahead of the December 16 mini-auction in Goa. Among the notable releases were Nitish Rana, Abhishek Porel, Pathum Nissanka and Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who had informed the franchise and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about his unavailability for the 2027 season.

Chopra also expects Delhi to be active in bidding for released players, suggesting that the auction could prove financially rewarding for some of them.

“Abishek Porel and Nitish Rana have also been released, and I expect them to have a field day at the auction and make some good money,” he said.