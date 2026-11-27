MENAFN - IANS) Chengdu, Nov 27 (IANS) The Indian pair Arjun Kadhe and Siddhant Banthia booked the spots in the upcoming Australian Open 2027 after winning the Asia-Pacific Wildcard Play-Off here on Friday.

The second-seeded Indians Kadhe and Banthia defeated top seeds Kaito Uesugi and Takeru Yuzuki 7-6(4) 6-4 to earn the 2027 Australian Open Wildcard.

With the win, Banthia secured himself a Grand Slam debut, while Kadhe will be making his debut at the Australian Open.

While Kadhe appeared in each of the four Grand Slam tournaments at the junior level, he was part of the Wimbledon and US Open in 2025, where he suffered a first round exit. He won his first ITF singles title in November 2017 at Thu Dau Mot City in Vietnam.

Banthia, meanwhile, has a career-high ATP doubles ranking of world No. 115 achieved on September 21, 2026. He is the current No. 4 Indian doubles player.

In China this week, two singles and two doubles wildcards were to be determined when the AO 2027 Asia-Pacific Wildcard Play-off concludes in Chengdu. Notably, Banthia, Kadhe and Ramanathan were the only Indians in fray at this tournament across both genders, singles and doubles.

The action began on November 23 at the Sichuan International Tennis Centre, where Japan's Sho Shimabukuro is the highest-ranked entrant in either the men's or women's singles draws of 16 players.

The highest-ranked doubles player in the men's event was Japan's Uesugi, currently 84th in the ATP doubles rankings, teaming with Yuzuki.

Friday's doubles finals will be followed by the singles finals on Saturday.

Last year's play-off events were won by Bu Yunchaokete and Zarina Diyas, who earned main-draw singles wildcards into Australian Open 2026.