MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Slovakia and Azerbaijan have discussed energy security and infrastructure projects in the liberated territories of Karabakh, Slovak Ambassador to Azerbaijan Elchin Gasymov said in a post on X.

The ambassador noted that the issues were addressed during a courtesy meeting with Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

"We discussed energy security and I expressed my gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for actively seeking practical solutions in this area," the ambassador said.

Gasymov added that the sides also exchanged views on infrastructure projects in Karabakh, where Slovak companies are already contributing to reconstruction and development.

He expressed hope for further strengthening practical cooperation between Slovakia and Azerbaijan.

Energy cooperation has become a central pillar of bilateral relations in recent years. Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR began supplying natural gas to Slovakia's largest energy firm SPP under a short-term pilot agreement in December 2024. Slovakia, which has long relied heavily on Russian gas, is seeking long-term contracts with Azerbaijan for approximately 1-1.2 billion cubic meters of gas annually after 2027. Slovak officials have repeatedly described Azerbaijan as a reliable partner for diversifying energy supplies to Central Europe.

Beyond energy, Slovak companies are actively involved in the reconstruction of Azerbaijan's liberated territories in Karabakh. Projects include the Smart Village initiative in the Aghdam district, focusing on modern infrastructure, design, project management and construction supervision. Slovakia's Export-Import Bank has supported related exports and expressed readiness to back further initiatives in infrastructure, construction and related sectors.