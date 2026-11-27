MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) attracted $167 million in grant funding from development partners during Kazakhstan's chairmanship in 2024-2026, according to the government of Kazakhstan.

The results were discussed during a meeting of the IFAS Board held in Shymkent under Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev's chairmanship. The meeting was attended by representatives of the fund's founding states, including Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan. Kyrgyzstan participated as an observer.

The IFAS Executive Committee worked across 10 areas during Kazakhstan's chairmanship. Among the main results was the mobilization of grant funding from international partners, including $20 million under the Central Asia Water Efficiency Cooperation Project (CAWEC) with the World Bank, $145.2 million under the Regional Electricity Market Interconnectivity and Trade Program (REMIT), and 2 million euros for projects supported by the French Development Agency. The fund also signed 13 memorandums and agreements with international organizations and financial institutions.

The meeting participants reviewed the outcomes of the Council of Heads of the IFAS founding states, held in Astana on April 22, 2026. Following the meeting, the heads of state signed the Astana Statement and adopted a number of decisions, including the designation of March 26 as the International Day of the Aral Sea, the Amu Darya and the Syr Darya rivers.

The participants also discussed the implementation of the fourth Aral Sea Basin Programme (ASBP-4) and the work of the group tasked with improving the fund's organizational structure and legal framework.

Particular attention was paid to the development of water resource accounting systems. The Board approved the decision of the Interstate Coordination Water Commission (ICWC) to develop a work plan for introducing an automated water accounting system in the Syr Darya River basin and establishing a working group comprising representatives of the basin countries. The countries were instructed to appoint national coordinators and prepare and agree on a draft plan for its subsequent approval by the ICWC and endorsement by the IFAS Board. The IFAS Executive Committee was tasked with engaging development partners to secure technical and financial support for the planned activities.

Kazakhstan's Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, also briefed the participants on the preparation of a draft Central Asian Framework Convention on Water Use and progress on Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's initiative to establish an International Water Organization under the United Nations. The initiative is expected to be discussed at the UN Water Conference, scheduled for December 8-10, 2026, in Abu Dhabi.

"Today's meeting concludes the chairmanship of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the IFAS in 2024-2026. From January 1, 2027, the chairmanship of the Fund will pass to the Republic of Uzbekistan. The central event of this period was the meeting of the Council of Heads of the IFAS founding states in Astana. Following the meeting, the Astana Statement and decisions of the heads of state were signed, including the designation of March 26 as the International Day of the Aral Sea, the Amu Darya and the Syr Darya rivers. During this period, the IFAS Executive Committee, together with development partners, launched a number of regional initiatives. I would like to thank the Board members, the Executive Committee, the Interstate Commission for Water Coordination and the Interstate Commission on Sustainable Development for their joint work," Bozumbayev said.