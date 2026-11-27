Live analysis mapping thousands of AI products against US Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows 62% of the AI software market is chasing just three job functions.

The analysis reveals that AI software products now target 16 major job functions representing an estimated $3.0 trillion in annual US payroll -making cognitive work the largest software market in history.

While public debate often frames artificial intelligence as an even threat across the entire workforce, the index exposes a heavily concentrated gold rush. Nearly two-thirds of all tracked AI products compete for the same narrow slice of white-collar tasks, leaving massive sectors of the US economy largely untouched by AI software competition.

Key Findings from the Index



Business Operations leads all sectors: 1,393 AI tools-29.4% of every product tracked in the AgentLocker directory-are built to automate or assist with Business Operations.

A remarkably narrow gold rush: 62.0% of all AI tools target just three job functions: Business Operations, Content & Writing, and Marketing.

Writers face the highest tool-to-worker ratio: Content & Writing workers are the most outnumbered, with 532.8 AI tools for every 100,000 US workers in the field.

Massive competition in customer support: America's 2,814,000 customer service workers (median salary $46,590) now face 893 dedicated AI products built to handle their core workflows. Healthcare remains the least-targeted sector: Healthcare sees just 1.8 AI tools per 100,000 US workers -296 times fewer than Content & Writing.











"Everyone talks about AI disrupting the labor market in abstract terms, so we wanted to put hard numbers behind where AI builders are actually aiming," said Oliver Dale, CEO at AgentLocker. "Seeing 4,746 tools chase $3 trillion in annual US payroll shows just how massive this software shift is-but the data also proves that AI exposure is not evenly distributed, and exposure alone doesn't automatically equal job loss."

Exposure vs. Job Loss

The index pairs tool counts with an editorial 0–100 AI exposure score across 25 specific occupations, estimating how much of each role's core O*NET tasks current AI products can perform. AgentLocker emphasizes that the $3.0 trillion figure represents the total estimated payroll associated with AI-targeted job functions rather than predicted job losses or wages expected to disappear. By plotting AI exposure directly against BLS 2024–2034 employment projections, the report distinguishes between high-exposure roles projected to shrink and high-exposure roles still projected to grow.

Methodology and Availability

All 4,746 AgentLocker directory listings were categorized and mapped to 16 broad job functions, with tools counted across multiple functions where their capabilities span several types of work. Employment and wage figures are derived from public US Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics (OEWS) data matched to representative occupation groups.









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