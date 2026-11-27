SMITHTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Smithtown-based BioOptimal Supplements has published a consumer guide that explains heavy metal testing in collagen products. The guide helps shoppers searching for the best collagen powder without heavy metals evaluate products using laboratory results rather than label claims alone.

Collagen supplements are derived from animal tissues that may contain trace metals from soil, water, and feed. Contaminated processing water, equipment, or added ingredients may introduce additional metals. Independent laboratory testing helps consumers assess the levels present in finished products.

In 2020, Clean Label Project and the Organic Consumers Association published a white paper examining 30 collagen products. Measurable levels of arsenic were found in 64% of the products, lead in 37%, and cadmium in 17%. Four products exceeded the California Proposition 65 lead threshold used in the report. BioOptimal Unflavored Collagen Powder was identified among three products with the lowest heavy metal levels.

"A label can't tell you how much lead is in a scoop, but a lab report can," said Louis Antoniou, wellness educator at BioOptimal Supplements. "We want people to know what to look for on a COA, whether they buy from us or from another brand."

The guide covers:

How to Read a Certificate of Analysis (COA): Match the report to the lot number on the product packaging. Check the laboratory's accreditation, testing methods, report date, and results for lead, cadmium, arsenic, and mercury.

How to Calculate Heavy Metal Levels per Serving: Multiply the concentration in parts per million (ppm) by the serving weight in grams. A lead concentration of 0.05 ppm in a 10 g serving equals 0.5 micrograms, California's Proposition 65 reproductive toxicity safe harbor level for daily lead exposure.

Why Added Ingredients Matter: Flavorings and other ingredients may introduce additional contaminants. In the 2020 testing, a chocolate-flavored collagen powder recorded the highest cadmium level.

Why Lot-Specific Testing Matters: Laboratory results from previous years do not necessarily reflect current production. A COA that matches the purchased lot provides more relevant information about that batch.

BioOptimal Unflavored Collagen Powder contains hydrolyzed Type I and III bovine collagen sourced from grass-fed, pasture-raised cattle. The powder is manufactured in a GMP-certified US facility and undergoes third-party testing for heavy metals.

Consumers can request a Certificate of Analysis for their product lot by emailing....

About BioOptimal Supplements

BioOptimal Supplements is a renowned dietary supplement company based in Smithtown, New York. Its single-ingredient supplement range includes grass-fed bovine collagen powder and capsules, along with certified organic spirulina and chlorella tablets. The company focuses on simple ingredient lists, product testing, and accessible pricing.

Louis Antoniou

BioOptimal Supplements

+1 631-760-1496

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BioOptimal Supplements Shares Consumer Guide to Heavy Metal Testing in Collagen Powders News Provided By Trendline Commerce November 27, 2026, 11:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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