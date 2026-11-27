Daisies in the Dung: A Candid Biblical Look at Sexual Abuse Issues by Ellen Walker

Daisies in the Dung pairs a survivor's personal reflections with scripture, chapter-ending questions, and prayer.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ellen Walker's Daisies in the Dung: A Candid Biblical Look at Sexual Abuse Issues explores the intersection of sexual abuse, faith, and personal worth. Drawing on her own experience as a survivor, Walker examines questions about God, trust, and identity through personal reflection and scripture. Her account centers the spiritual and emotional concerns of people seeking a biblical approach to life after abuse.

Walker brings both her personal experience and a degree in youth ministries to the subject. The book represents her own work through sexual abuse issues, giving its biblical discussion an autobiographical foundation. That connection places the author within the questions she explores, as someone reflecting on experiences that have shaped her own life.

The questions are direct: why God allowed the abuse, whether freedom from its weight is possible, and whether a sense of beauty or worth remains. By addressing these concerns together, Walker connects spiritual questioning with the struggle to understand oneself after abuse. Belief and identity become related parts of the discussion, rather than separate subjects.

Shame is another central concern, particularly the belief that abuse leaves a person unclean or unworthy of love. The book challenges the identification of a survivor with what happened to them. Its biblical perspective addresses not only the experience of abuse but also the painful judgments a person may carry about their own value afterward.

Anger, trust, loneliness, and forgiveness give the discussion a broader emotional and relational scope. These subjects keep the examination grounded in particular difficulties rather than an abstract statement of hope. Walker approaches them through candid reflection and faith, presenting work through sexual abuse issues as a process that involves difficult questions rather than easy answers.

Each chapter closes with reflection questions and a prayer. This recurring structure gives the book a rhythm of discussion, consideration, and spiritual response. Personal reflection is therefore part of its design as well as its content: the chapters introduce issues, then provide questions through which readers can consider those issues themselves.

The primary audience is people with a history of sexual abuse who are looking for a biblical approach to their experiences. The book also extends its focus to friends, counselors, and ministry leaders who accompany survivors. Its combination of personal testimony, scripture, and questions provides a defined set of subjects for reflection by both audiences.

The title's image expresses the book's Christian hope that what follows abuse need not be defined entirely by what was done. That hope sits alongside discussions of anger and loneliness. Within Walker's account, the possibility of life after abuse is understood through faith and her own experience of working through these issues.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, the 116-page book combines a survivor's perspective with a chapter-by-chapter biblical examination. Its focus remains specific: the questions sexual abuse can raise about God, relationships, and personal worth, and the place of reflection and prayer in Walker's approach to addressing them.

Ellen Walker is the author of Daisies in the Dung: A Candid Biblical Look at Sexual Abuse Issues. She draws on her experience as a survivor of sexual abuse and holds a degree in youth ministries.

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Ellen Walker

BrightKey PR

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Ellen Walker Examines Faith and Self-Worth After Sexual Abuse News Provided By BrightKey PR November 27, 2026, 11:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion



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