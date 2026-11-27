Khajuraho Group of Monuments - A UNESCO World Heritage Site

Sanchi Stupa - a UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Bhimbetka rock paintings in Madhya Pradesh, India

Thunderous Splendor of Dhuandhar Waterfalls – Jabalpur

Bandhavgarh National Park known for Royal Bengal Tigers

The State's tourism offerings span history, nature and traditions across the year.

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Madhya Pradesh, India's second-largest State by geographical area, offers a varied tourism portfolio encompassing historical heritage, wildlife, spirituality, river landscapes and living cultural traditions. Its diverse destinations and interconnected travel circuits allow visitors to combine multiple attractions within a single itinerary, positioning the State as a multi-specialty tourism destination.The State's historical and architectural legacy is reflected in its three UNESCO World Heritage Sites: the Khajuraho Group of Monuments, Buddhist Monuments at Sanchi and the Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka. These sites represent different periods of India's history, from ancient rock art and Buddhist architecture to the temple-building traditions of the Chandela dynasty. In July 2026, four additional heritage properties from Madhya Pradesh were included in UNESCO's World Heritage Tentative List: Bagh Cave Paintings, Ginnorgarh Fort, the Group of Temples of the Chambal Valley, comprising Bateshwar, Padavali and Kakanmath, and Udaigiri Caves. With these additions, the State's representation on India's Tentative List stands at 19 properties.Commenting on the State's tourism potential, Dr. Ilaiyaraja T. (IAS), Secretary, Tourism, Government of Madhya Pradesh, and Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, said,“Madhya Pradesh's growing global appeal as a destination is rooted in authenticity and experiential richness. Our focus has consistently been on offering meaningful travel experiences that combine heritage, nature, and living traditions.”Beyond its built heritage, the Narmada River is an important part of Madhya Pradesh's natural and cultural landscape. Originating at Amarkantak, the river flows approximately 1,312 km before reaching the Arabian Sea, of which around 1,079 km lies within Madhya Pradesh. Its course through the State features river valleys, waterfalls, gorges, pilgrimage centers and culturally significant destinations, offering opportunities for nature-based tourism and spiritual journeys.Wildlife tourism is another significant component of Madhya Pradesh's tourism portfolio. The State is home to several well-known tiger reserves and national parks, including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Panna, Satpura and Kuno. Winter is a popular season for wildlife safaris, with cooler temperatures providing favorable conditions for outdoor activities. The State also supports a rich diversity of birdlife, with nearly 500 species recorded, including resident and migratory birds. This makes Madhya Pradesh a destination of interest for birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts. According to the India State of Forest Report 2023, Madhya Pradesh has approximately 77,073 sq. km of forest cover, the largest area among Indian States.The State's cultural heritage is reflected in its classical and folk arts, traditional crafts, regional cuisine and indigenous traditions. Its annual calendar of festivals and cultural events showcases these traditions across various destinations. Key events include the Tansen Sangeet Samaroh in Gwalior, celebrating Indian classical music, and the Khajuraho Dance Festival, held annually from 20–26 February, featuring classical dance performances against the backdrop of the historic Khajuraho temple complex. The festival has gained international recognition for its presentation of India's classical dance traditions. Local fairs, exhibitions and craft events further showcase the State's regional art forms and traditional practices.Together, Madhya Pradesh's heritage sites, wildlife destinations, river landscapes and cultural traditions form a varied tourism portfolio. These offerings provide scope for travel circuits combining history, nature, spirituality and local culture, reinforcing the State's positioning as 'The Heart of Incredible India'.

AB

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board

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Madhya Pradesh: A Diverse Portfolio of Heritage, Wildlife and Culture News Provided By Vinsan Graphics November 27, 2026, 11:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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