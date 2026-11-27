Central Pattana and RWS Unveil THB 1 Billion+ Rajadamnern Stadium Phuket, Strengthening Central Phuket's Position as a Global Destination

Strengthening Central Phuket's Position as a Global Destination

BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Central Pattana Plc has partnered with RWS to develop Rajadamnern Stadium Phuket, the iconic Muay Thai stadium's first expansion beyond Bangkok in over 80 years.

Backed by more than THB 1 billion from RWS (Rajadamnern World Series) operated by GSV (Global Sport Ventures Co., Ltd.), the 2,500-seat venue is scheduled to open in early 2029, capitalising on Muay Thai's global rise and Phuket's international appeal, while expanding Central Phuket's ecosystem into world-class sports, culture and entertainment.

Watch the Rajadamnern Stadium Phuket launch video:

Dr Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, Chief Marketing Officer of Central Pattana Plc, said:“Wimbledon is synonymous with tennis, Wembley with football, and Rajadamnern Stadium with Muay Thai.” The partnership aims to transform Thailand's cultural soft power into a global tourism magnet.

Capitalising on the global growth of Muay Thai

Established in 1945, Rajadamnern Stadium has an ecosystem of more than 5,000 fighters and 1,000 gyms, hosting competitions around 361 days a year, with international events in 12 cities worldwide.

Thainchai Pisitwuttinan, CEO of RWS, said Phuket is both a global tourism destination and a leading Muay Thai training hub. The island welcomed more than 14.12 million visitors in 2025, generating over THB 545 billion in tourism revenue.

Redefining the Muay Thai experience

The stadium is designed by Populous and Nikken Sekkei, whose portfolios include Sphere, Wembley Stadium, Spotify Camp Nou and Tokyo Dome.

Sarun Ladawon, Managing Director of RWS, said the venue will introduce Immersive Muay Thai Experience 2.0, combining live competition, Thai traditions and cutting-edge audiovisual technology. Restaurants, bars and a Muay Thai museum will complete its day-to-night offering.

Central Phuket: Building a complete global destination

Valued at over THB 26 billion, Central Phuket is expanding across three strategic areas:

. Luxury: Doubling its luxury zone, with Cartier scheduled to open in 2027.

. Dining: Phuket's Ultimate Culinary Landmark, with more than 150 brands including Andaman Table, opening 1 December 2026.

. Sports & Entertainment: An additional 14 rai of attractions, led by Rajadamnern Stadium Phuket.

Isareit Chirathivat, Head of Leasing at Central Pattana Plc, said the expansion will encourage longer visits and higher spending, reinforcing Central Phuket's positioning as The World's Luxury Destination.

For the latest updates, please visit:

Public Relations Department

Central Pattana Public Company Limited

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