non-surgical spinal decompression

non-surgical spinal decompression treatment in Clarksville

spinal decompression chiropractor in Clarksville

spinal decompression.

Riverside Spine & Physical Medicine explains who may be a candidate for non-surgical disc care and how it fits alongside chiropractic and rehabilitation.

CLARKSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Riverside Spine & Physical Medicine today outlined how its non-surgical spinal decompression therapy in Clarksville fits into a coordinated plan for patients living with disc-related back and leg pain. The approach pairs controlled spinal distraction with chiropractic care, physical therapy and exercise. It begins with an evaluation to determine who is a suitable candidate.Chronic pain is common. The CDC's National Center for Health Statistics reports that 24.3 percent of U.S. adults had chronic pain in 2023, and 8.5 percent had high-impact chronic pain that frequently limits work or daily activities. For many people with a stubborn disc problem, the practical question is what comes between rest and surgery.Where Rest Ends and Surgery BeginsMost back pain improves with time. The American College of Physicians notes that acute and subacute episodes often resolve on their own, and it recommends non-drug treatment as the starting point.The harder cases are the ones that linger. Pain that travels into a leg, returns with every long drive or keeps interrupting sleep tends to prompt a different conversation. That is where a carefully selected, non-drug option can have a role.For those patients, the decision is rarely about one symptom. It is about how pain affects work, sleep, driving and the weekend activities that make a week feel like one.Anatomy of a Decompression SessionChiropractic spinal decompression in Clarksville at Riverside uses a specially designed table that applies gentle, controlled distraction to the spine. The aim is to reduce mechanical loading on irritated structures such as a bulging disc. In appropriately selected patients, that may help reduce symptoms.Unlike surgery, the treatment involves no incisions or anesthesia, and it does not call for a lengthy recovery period. Care typically unfolds over a series of visits, with the clinical team reassessing pain, movement and daily function along the way.Between visits, staying active matters. Short walks, posture changes and prescribed exercises help patients build on whatever progress treatment creates, and the team adjusts the plan if symptoms are not trending the right way.What a First Visit Looks LikeFirst visits are built around questions: when the pain started, what aggravates it and what has already been tried. The team then tests strength, reflexes, sensation and movement. From there, it decides whether decompression, another form of conservative care or a medical referral fits best.Some patients leave with a plan that never includes decompression. That is a successful evaluation.Who the Evaluation Is Designed to FindNot every back problem needs decompression, and not every patient should receive it. The evaluation begins with a history, a physical and neurological exam and, when findings call for it, imaging. Patients with disc herniation, degenerative disc disease or sciatica linked to disc irritation are the usual candidates.Certain conditions generally rule it out, including pregnancy, fractures, spinal infection, tumors, advanced osteoporosis and some spinal implants. Sudden weakness, numbness in the groin or loss of bladder or bowel control calls for emergency medical care rather than a trial of conservative treatment.Decompression Is Never Delivered AloneRiverside treats decompression as one part of a larger plan. The clinic typically combines it with chiropractic adjustments, physical therapy, exercise and massage, so the factors that loaded the disc in the first place are addressed alongside the symptoms.Patients looking for a spinal decompression chiropractor in Clarksville may value that continuity, with one team coordinating care as the picture changes.“Decompression is a tool, and tools work best in the hands of a team that knows when to use them and when not to,” said Dr. David M. Allen, DC, founder of Riverside.“Our job is to examine carefully, explain honestly and adjust the plan as the patient changes.”Because chiropractic, physical therapy and primary care share one practice, the care team can compare notes, refer internally and adjust the plan quickly if symptoms change.What the Evidence Supports, and What It Does NotResearch on spinal decompression is still developing, and results vary from person to person. For that reason, Riverside presents it as one option among several and measures progress against each patient's goals. Many patients improve with appropriate conservative management, though timelines differ.Patients comparing non-surgical spinal decompression treatment in Clarksville are encouraged to ask any provider four questions. What did the exam find? Why does this treatment fit? How will progress be measured? When will the plan change? Clear answers are a sign of careful care.Twenty-Five Years of Clinical Judgment, Close to HomeRiverside Spine & Physical Medicine was founded in 2001 by Dr. David M. Allen, DC, a graduate of Life University with post-graduate training through the Spine Research Institute of San Diego. The practice is built around the Gonstead technique, which emphasizes specific analysis before any adjustment and is a defining feature of its chiropractic work.Over more than 25 years, the practice has earned more than 20 Gold Awards, including Best Chiropractor recognition for 13 consecutive years, and it serves patients across Montgomery County.Residents seeking spinal decompression in Clarksville, TN can schedule an evaluation at 121 W Dunbar Cave Rd. The clinic is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon, and new patients are welcome.About Riverside Spine & Physical MedicineRiverside Spine & Physical Medicine is an integrated health clinic in Clarksville, Tennessee, founded in 2001 by Dr. David M. Allen, DC. The practice offers chiropractic care, physical therapy, spinal decompression, shockwave therapy, PRP therapy and non-surgical musculoskeletal treatments, along with adult primary care, weight loss and hormone optimization.Media ContactPractice: Riverside Spine & Physical MedicinePhone: (931) 542-9420Email:...Website: riversidespineandphysmedAddress: 121 W Dunbar Cave Rd, Clarksville, TN 37040

Riverside Spine & Physical Medicine

Riverside Spine & Physical Medicine

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Beyond the Stretch: How Riverside Approaches Spinal Decompression in Clarksville News Provided By Digital guider November 27, 2026, 11:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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