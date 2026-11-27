Abigail Horne discusses trust in AI, human values and accountability on Tomorrow, Today.

Abigail Horne discusses trust in artificial intelligence, human dignity in automated decisions and the values that should guide AI.

- Abigail HorneSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tomorrow, Today, the long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan, has released a new episode featuring Abigail Horne, the British entrepreneur and co-founder of publishing company Authors & Co. The conversation focuses on trust in artificial intelligence (AI), the role of human values in automated decisions and what accountability looks like when people and AI systems work together.Topics covered in the episode include:- Why optimizing everything without clear direction can come at the expense of human dignity- How automated systems can miss context a person would see, such as a career break taken to care for a child- Inconsistent AI answers and why many organizations say they struggle to trust AI outputs- Whether shared virtues such as compassion and wisdom can be applied differently across cultures and companies- Accountability when people and AI agents make decisions together in the workplace- Using AI to direct donated goods to communities with the greatest need and to help workers arrange shift preferences- How founders seeking investment balance profit with ethical aimsThroughout the conversation, Horne presses on what happens when powerful AI tools operate without safeguards built around human values. She raises the growing use of humanoid robots in homes and caregiving, asks how a company's values can be enforced when machines make decisions, and questions how a founder who criticizes the pursuit of profit approaches investors. "It is dangerous without this sort of human layer that you are trying to put in," Horne said.In response, Natarajan argues that people need to understand how a system reached a decision before they will rely on it, and that AI should support human judgment rather than replace it. He describes examples from his work, including matching donated food and clothing to the places it is most needed."People will only trust things that they can understand how it worked. They may not agree with the logic, but they have to understand how it worked first," said Shekhar Natarajan, host of Tomorrow, Today.The full episode is available on YouTube: watch?v=bFhmbmWMw_0About Tomorrow, TodayTomorrow, Today is a long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan. The show features conversations with entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers, scientists, educators and thought leaders on the technologies, ideas and decisions shaping the future, from artificial intelligence and business to leadership and education. Episodes are available on YouTube and major podcast platforms.About Abigail HorneAbigail Horne is a British entrepreneur based in Stoke-on-Trent, England. She co-founded Authors & Co, a publishing company that works with business owners on books, and the Female Success Network with business partner Sarah Stone. She is the author of "Brand Yourself Bestseller" and co-author of "She Who Dares."About Shekhar NatarajanShekhar Natarajan is the founder and host of Tomorrow, Today and a former senior executive at American Eagle, Walmart, Target and Disney, where he led global initiatives in technology and supply chain strategy.

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Abigail Horne x Shekhar Natarajan | Tomorrow, Today

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Entrepreneur Abigail Horne Says AI Needs a Human Layer on Tomorrow, Today News Provided By Tomorrow Today Media November 27, 2026, 11:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Technology



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