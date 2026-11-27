Sir Walter Bodmer discusses cancer, genetics and AI on Tomorrow, Today.

Sir Walter Bodmer explains why cancer is a genetic disease of aging cells and how the genome and the immune system can help treat it.

- Sir Walter BodmerSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tomorrow, Today, the long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan, has released a new episode featuring Sir Walter Bodmer, the German-born British geneticist known for his work on human genetic variation, the immune system and colorectal cancer. Recorded in London, the episode covers Bodmer's path from mathematics student to cancer researcher and his views on genetics, aging and artificial intelligence.In the conversation, Bodmer describes how his family left Germany for England in 1938, when he was two and a half, and how a scholarship to study mathematics at Cambridge led him to genetics. After attending lectures by statistician Ronald Fisher, he asked Fisher to take him on as a doctoral student, a step he says changed his whole life.Bodmer explains that cancer arises when genetic changes in a single cell allow it to outgrow its normal neighbors, an evolutionary process within the body that becomes more common with age. At 90, he still runs a laboratory at the University of Oxford, where he works with a small group and a California biotechnology collaborator on new ways to use the immune system to treat cancer."Without the genome project, we could do nothing in the way that we're now studying any medical problem, any health problem," Bodmer said during the episode. "Underlying it all in the end is the genes and what the genes do and how the genes do it."Topics covered in the episode include:- How a mathematics degree at Cambridge led to doctoral work in genetics under Ronald Fisher- Why persistence earned him a place in Nobel laureate Joshua Lederberg's lab at Stanford- Cancer as an evolutionary process among the body's own cells- Using the immune system to develop new cancer treatments- Prevention, early detection and screening as the strongest tools against cancer- Why the Human Genome Project delivered on its promise- The value of Oxford and Cambridge's collegiate system and of choosing the right mentorBodmer also discusses longevity, arguing that the realistic goal is not extending the maximum human lifespan much beyond about 115 years but helping people live comfortably into their 80s and 90s. On artificial intelligence, he describes it as a hugely useful tool, citing the protein structure predictions of AlphaFold, while cautioning that AI in medicine is overhyped and cannot replace experiments.In a world where "knowledge is so ubiquitous," Shekhar Natarajan, host of Tomorrow, Today, asked whether a future genetic scientist would still need a PhD "or you just have to be curious." Bodmer answered that a PhD is only the beginning, and that the key step is choosing a mentor working on interesting problems, a role he said AI cannot fill.The full episode is available on YouTube: watch?v=ctUXG4X7a3MAbout Tomorrow, TodayTomorrow, Today is a long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan. The show features conversations with entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers, scientists, educators and thought leaders on the technologies, ideas and decisions shaping the future, from artificial intelligence and business to leadership and education. Episodes are available on YouTube and major podcast platforms.About Sir Walter BodmerSir Walter Bodmer is a German-born British human geneticist and emeritus professor at the University of Oxford, which he joined from Stanford University in 1970 as its first professor of genetics. He later led research at the Imperial Cancer Research Fund, serving as director of research and then director-general, and was principal of Hertford College, Oxford, from 1996 to 2005. He was knighted in 1986.About Shekhar NatarajanShekhar Natarajan is the founder and host of Tomorrow, Today and a former senior executive at American Eagle, Walmart, Target and Disney, where he led global initiatives in technology and supply chain strategy.

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Sir Walter Bodmer x Shekhar Natarajan | Tomorrow, Today

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At 90, Geneticist Sir Walter Bodmer Tells Tomorrow, Today How the Immune System Could Help Treat Cancer News Provided By Tomorrow Today Media November 27, 2026, 11:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology, World & Regional



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