MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New drafting & redlining features mean Operator (Juro's contract intelligence layer) can create, review, negotiate, approve & store contracts from one AI chat.

- Director of Legal, Governance & Compliance, Speechmatics

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- #1-rated intelligent contracting platform Juro (juro ) has added smarter drafting and redlining to Operator, its AI chat interface for contracts.

Users can now manage the entire contract lifecycle from a single chat: creating, reviewing, drafting, redlining, approving and storing contracts, all from natural language prompts in Operator.

Since launching Operator by Juro as a way to ask natural language questions about contracts and their data, the solution has expanded from answering questions to actually doing the work.

The newest capability, smarter drafting, lets users draft contracts and amendments straight from the chat. Operator pulls context from existing contracts and the user's instructions, to keep drafting within legal's guardrails. AI-drafted amendments are drafted in line with previous drafts.

Contracts can be sent for approval without leaving the chat. Operator can also review contracts against a legal team's playbooks, running a risk review, and then redlining too. Users can ask follow-up questions to understand where a contract deviates from their standard position.

When a new version of an existing contract arrives, Operator detects which version it is and picks up every redline and comment to ensure there's one secure audit trail. Every activity and markup stays visible in Juro.

Users can even upload a signed contract, and Operator recognises it as a fully signed version, attaches it to the right template and identifies every smartfield, making the data searchable within Juro's intelligent contract repository.

Juro customer and Director of Legal, Governance and Compliance at Speechmatics, Naomi Pavie, said:

“Operator is amazing. We can interrogate all of our contracts at once with natural language. Without that, it could take days of manual labour to collate the information, and now, with Juro, we have the answers in minutes.”

Juro CEO & Co-founder, Richard Mabey, said:

"When we launched Operator, we promised AI that doesn't just accelerate legal work, but will actually do the work for you. Now, from the first draft to the signed contract in the repository, Juro makes good on that promise. Business teams get contracts done in one conversation, and legal stays in control at every stage."



In-house legal teams are increasingly turning to AI rather than law firms or additional headcount to get work done, according to Juro's 'State of In-house 2026' research. When asked how much of the work currently sent out to law firms could be insourced using AI, 68% of respondents said more than 10%. 20% said more than 25%.

Operator's end-to-end AI-powered contracting means that Juro can help businesses accelerate contracting, without needing additional resources.



Tom Bangay

Juro

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Operator by Juro: end-to-end contracting from one AI chat interface

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Operator by Juro can now manage the entire contract lifecycle from a single AI chat interface News Provided By Juro November 27, 2026, 11:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Law, Technology



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