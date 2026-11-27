MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 27 (IANS) Rejecting Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's appeal to withdraw their agitation, ASHA workers on Friday said they had lost trust in the government's assurances and would continue their day-and-night protest at Freedom Park until an official order on the increase in their remuneration was issued.

Responding to Shivakumar's statement that he did not want to divide the workers and was willing to humbly appeal to them with folded hands to return to work, D. Nagalakshmi, State Secretary of the Karnataka Rajya Samyukta ASHA Karyakarteyara Sangha, addressing the gathering, said the workers were not being stubborn but had decided to continue the agitation based on their experience with government assurances.

"This is a tactic to derail our agitation. We are staging a peaceful protest. Can anyone bring such a large number of protesters by luring them? Is this resort politics? We are not stubborn. Two years ago, then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced that the Congress government had already decided to increase our monthly remuneration to Rs 15,000," she said while addressing the protesters on Thursday.

She said the workers believed Shivakumar's assurances, and that was precisely why they were continuing their protest at Freedom Park, seeking a concrete decision from the government.

"The Chief Minister is asking whether we do not believe his words. We believe in his words, and that is why we are sitting here. He is asking us to leave. We have already sent a message that we will not return until the official order is issued," she said.

Questioning Shivakumar's statement that thousands of ASHA workers were messaging him seeking an end to the agitation and expressing their willingness to return to work, Nagalakshmi asked what message the government was trying to convey through such statements.

She pointed out that the Chief Minister had appealed to the workers three to four times during their 11-day agitation to withdraw the protest, but said they had lost trust because assurances given by leaders in the past had not been fulfilled.

"We have lost trust as your own leaders have lied earlier. I appeal to Chief Minister Shivakumar not to misunderstand us. We want him to increase our remuneration and send us off from here respectfully. We will continue our protest until then," she said.

Meanwhile, Health Minister U.T. Khader, speaking in Shivamogga, said the Chief Minister had assured that ASHA workers would receive good news before the conclusion of the winter session of the legislature on December 12.

He appealed to the workers to trust the government, the Chief Minister and the Health Department, and return to their duties.

Explaining the existing incentive structure, Khader said the government had directly provided Rs 5,000 to ASHA workers even when the Centre had not made any financial commitment. With the incentives of Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 from the Centre included, workers were currently receiving a total of Rs 8,000, he said.

He added that ASHA workers who performed better were receiving incentives ranging from Rs 13,000 to Rs 16,000, while a considerable number were earning more than Rs 10,000.

The minister alleged that the Centre had gone back on its promise of providing additional funds and said ASHA workers received further incentives depending on the work undertaken by them, including vaccination, delivery-related services, patient care and implementation of other health schemes.

He said the workers were, however, demanding a minimum fixed amount along with incentives, irrespective of the quantum of work performed.