MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 27 (IANS) The Bengaluru police have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly threatening to plant bombs at Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's private residence in Sadashivanagar and Vidhana Soudha, and have sent him to judicial custody, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Karthik, a Bengaluru resident.

Sadashivanagar police tracked and arrested him following an investigation into the threat.

Preliminary investigations reportedly indicate that the accused is mentally unstable and has been abandoned by his family.

However, considering the seriousness of the threat, police are verifying all aspects of the case.

The police registered an FIR under Sections 351(4) (criminal intimidation made through anonymous communication or while concealing one's identity or address) and 353(1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief, punishing anyone who makes, publishes, or circulates false information, rumours, or reports-including via electronic or digital means-with the intent to cause public alarm, military mutiny, or communal enmity and inducing public fear to prompt offences against the state or public tranquility) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), based on a complaint filed by Bhagavantaraya, an autorickshaw driver residing in DNR Layout of Malleswaram.

According to the complaint, on November 5 at around 1 p.m., Bhagavantaraya received an autorickshaw booking through the Namma Yatri aggregator application in the name of Karthik. When he reached the pickup location, he contacted the customer over the phone.

The accused reportedly told the driver that he was inside the Chief Minister's residence and asked him to hand over his mobile phone to any police personnel stationed near the entrance, promising to provide the exact address.

When the police personnel spoke to the caller using the driver's phone, the accused allegedly threatened that he had planted bombs at the Chief Minister's residence and Vidhana Soudha.

Following the threat, police personnel inspected the autorickshaw and questioned the driver.

Bhagavantaraya clarified that he did not know the caller and had arrived at the location only in response to the booking. He also showed the booking-related message to the police.

Police subsequently advised him to lodge a formal complaint.

The driver, who had gone to visit an ailing relative that day, filed the complaint on November 7.

Police traced the accused through their investigation and arrested him.

Further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances behind the threat and verify the accused's claims.