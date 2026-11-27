MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, Nov 27 (IANS) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Friday that its air defence systems had forced a US F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft to change course and move away from Iran's southern airspace earlier in the day.

The fighter jet had approached Iranian airspace southeast of Hengam Island while escorting and providing air cover for vessels that the IRGC described as "violating" maritime regulations, according to a statement published on the IRGC's official news outlet, Sepah News.

The aircraft changed course with a "harsh manoeuvre" and moved away from Iranian airspace after the IRGC's aerospace force fired warning shots, the statement said, describing the air defence systems as "modern and advanced."

The IRGC warned that any attempt to circumvent regulations governing maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz was "unacceptable," adding that continued violations could result in heavier losses for those involved and the military forces supporting them, Xinhua news agency reported.

It also warned US military commanders that Iranian airspace was a red line for the country's armed forces, saying any further attempts by US fighter jets to violate the country's airspace would be met with a "decisive" air defence response.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said the country has no involvement in a drone attack that killed two Italians in Kuwait earlier on Thursday, saying Tehran is ready to cooperate with Kuwait and Italy to investigate.

Araghchi made the remarks in separate phone calls with Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

In the calls, the Iranian foreign minister emphasised that Iran "had no role or involvement whatsoever in the occurrence of this event," saying Iran is prepared to conduct a joint investigation with Kuwait and Italy to examine the details of the incident and identify its origin and the parties involved.

Araghchi expressed regret to his Kuwaiti counterpart over the casualties and damage caused by the attack.

–IANS

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