MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Itanagar, Nov 27 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd) has called for a greater collaborative role for the Armed Forces in the implementation of the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP), particularly in strengthening access to education, healthcare, skill development and livelihood opportunities in border villages.

The Central government approved Vibrant Villages Programme-I (VVP-I) as a Centrally Sponsored Scheme on February 15, 2023 for comprehensive development of the 662 select border villages in 46 blocks in 19 districts in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and UT of Ladakh.

The Governor met the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen N.S. Raja Subramani in New Delhi on Thursday. A Lok Bhavan official on Friday said that during the meeting, the Governor shared his observations and discussed key issues relating to border security and strategic infrastructure, the Vibrant Villages Programme, Sadbhavana initiatives and pre-recruitment training and youth empowerment.

Lt Gen Parnaik (Retd) appreciated the Armed Forces for their invaluable contribution to safeguarding the nation's borders while simultaneously supporting development, promoting goodwill and strengthening their bonds with the people of Arunachal Pradesh. He highlighted Arunachal Pradesh's strategic importance and emphasised the need for continued close and sustained coordination among the Armed Forces, civil administration and local communities.

Stressing the importance of secure and vibrant border regions, the Governor called for further strengthening of strategic infrastructure, all-weather connectivity, surveillance mechanisms and essential services to improve the security and quality of life of people residing in remote border areas.

He also advocated expanding Sadhbhavana projects to promote community welfare, build mutual trust and deepen the enduring relationship between the Armed Forces and local communities. The Governor emphasised the need to institutionalise pre-recruitment training for Arunachali youth aspiring to join the Armed Forces.

He suggested structured coaching, physical fitness programmes, medical guidance and personality development with the support of Army formations. Highlighting that many students from far-flung areas of Arunachal Pradesh have secured admission to the prestigious Sainik Schools, the Governor appreciated the Indian Army's contribution and encouraged greater outreach to schools and colleges across the State.

He said that nurturing young talent would open avenues for disciplined careers, instil patriotism and enable more Arunachali youth to serve the nation in uniform.