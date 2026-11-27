MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Maharashtra's first pilot Model Joint Sub-Registrar Office, modelled on the lines of a Passport Seva Kendra, officially commenced operations at Mafatlal Tower in Lower Parel, Mumbai.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the facility by unveiling the plaque and cutting the ceremonial ribbon. Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Vikas Kharge, and Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps Ravindra Binwade were present on the occasion.

Following the inauguration, the Chief Minister inspected the premises and reviewed the citizen-centric amenities. The model office integrates government registration services, digital technology, professional customer service, and modern infrastructure under one roof.

Key features of the facility include appointment-based registration, technology-driven workflows, transparent service delivery, reduced waiting times, and step-by-step guidance for citizens throughout the registration process.

On the day of the scheduled appointment, applicants must arrive with original documents, identity proofs, appointment confirmation, and fee payment receipts. Security personnel at the entrance will verify the appointment slot and documents before entry.

Reception staff will conduct a preliminary check and issue a token through an automated queue management system. Once registration is completed, documents undergo indexing, pagination, stamping, and scanning before being uploaded to the government registration portal-ensuring secure record management, digital preservation, and future accessibility. Following scanning and quality checks, the registered documents and official receipts are handed over to the citizens upon acknowledgement, the government said.

Equipped with a dedicated reception desk, citizen assistance services, a queue management system, and a comfortable waiting lounge, the streamlined workflow is designed to significantly cut down waiting periods and make property registration faster, smoother, and more transparent, the release stated.

Earlier, in a major step toward streamlining property ownership and bringing transparency to real estate transactions, the Maharashtra government on Thursday proposed the introduction of Vertical Property Cards (flat-wise Record of Rights) across the state, announced revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Currently, while land ownership in Maharashtra is documented via the 7/12 extract in rural areas and Property Cards in city survey limits, there is no clear, uniform statewide system to independently record the rights of individual apartment owners.

To bridge this gap, the state has drafted the Preparation and Maintenance of Record of Rights and Registers of Apartments in Buildings Rules, 2026, under the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966.

Minister Bawankule told reporters that under the new framework, authorities will first create a primary record for the building and its common areas-such as open spaces and internal roads-followed by independent supplementary records for each eligible flat. Every individual apartment will be assigned a unique identification number. The proposed documentation formats vary by jurisdiction.

For City Survey areas, Form D-1 for the building and Form D-2 for individual flats will be required. In rural and other areas, Form I-A (Village Form 7-C) for the building and Form I-B (Village Form 7-D) for individual flats will be needed.

Each flat-wise record will capture the apartment number, owner's name, sanctioned area, associated rights, and any existing encumbrances.

Entries will be strictly verified against approved building plans, relevant certificates, and registered documents, remaining within the limits of the final sanctioned layout, said the minister.