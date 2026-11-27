MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 27 (IANS) Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge on Friday said that the Congress party will resist any attempt by the Centre to push the Delimitation, an exercise to redraw the electoral constituencies, through the back door, while at the same time, accusing the ruling dispensation of developing a habit of bringing in legislation without following constitutional procedures.

Reacting to indications that the Delimitation bill could be the Centre's next legislative move, Kharge said, "They have got this nasty habit of bringing in things unconstitutionally through the back door. We will resist."

On the ongoing protest by ASHA workers, the Minister said the state government had held several rounds of discussions with them, with Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and the Health Minister also engaging with the workers.

He said Karnataka was paying around Rs 9,500 to ASHA workers, including approximately Rs 7,000 from the state government and Rs 2,500 from the Centre. Comparing the remuneration with other states, he claimed Karnataka's payments were considerably higher than those in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, where workers received around Rs 2,500.

While expressing empathy with the protesting workers, Kharge said they should also seek an increase in the Centre's contribution under the National Health Mission, pointing out that centrally sponsored schemes should be adequately funded by the Union government.

He argued that state governments should not be expected to bear the entire financial burden of schemes jointly sponsored by the Centre and states.

Responding to criticism from BJP leaders over the ASHA workers' remuneration, Kharge challenged them to urge the Centre to increase its contribution, saying the workers deserved better compensation.

On the Opposition's election promises, including providing two cows along with Rs 2,000, Kharge dismissed the assurances, saying parties could make any number of promises when they were unlikely to come to power.

Defending the Congress government's five guarantees, he said the state was spending Rs 52,000 crore to implement the schemes and ensure that people could lead a life with dignity.

He also questioned the Centre over failures in fulfilling its poll promises, while referring to the assurances of depositing Rs 15 lakh in every citizen's account through recovered black money.

"First, let them deliver the promise of Achhe Din," he said, questioning the Centre over the alleged failure to fulfil its electoral assurances.