MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 27 (IANS) Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Friday called for an end to factional politics in the Congress, while making a significant admission that he had differences of opinion with both Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan and party General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal.

"The era of groups is over. This is the time to move forward together," Chennithala said, in an apparent appeal to the warring camps to put aside their differences.

Noting that differences of opinion were natural in a political party, he, however, said that such issues should be raised on party platforms and not aired in public.

He said he regularly conveyed his disagreements to the party leadership.

His remarks assume significance as the Congress faces one of its most serious bouts of internal dissent in recent times.

Rival groups have been stepping up their activities, with differences over Chief Minister Satheesan's style of functioning, party consultations, and organisational decisions spilling into the open.

The timing is also significant as state Congress President and Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph is in New Delhi and has sought appointments with party President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and others.

The prevailing situation in the Kerala unit, including the growing factional slugfest, is likely to figure in his discussions with the national leadership.

Chennithala also stressed that there was no senior or junior minister in the Cabinet and that every minister had the freedom to express an opinion.

The sentiments of the people and party workers who had brought the UDF to power should be respected, he said.

In a candid remark on his own political ambitions, he said he was neither a 'sanyasi' (ascetic) nor someone without ambitions for power.

But he was not thinking about power at present.

He said his immediate priority was to fulfil the promises he had made to the people of Haripad, who had elected him six times.

"I will not do anything that would make the thousands of party workers who raised slogans in our support hang their heads in shame," he said.

His remarks come amid growing concerns that the public display of factional differences could undermine the government and the party's image.