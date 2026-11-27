MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 27 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Friday approved the appointment of senior advocate Syed Faisal Qadri as the Advocate General of the Union Territory (UT), officials said.

The post of the Advocate General in Jammu and Kashmir was lying vacant since October 2024 when the Advocate General D.C. Raina resigned from the post.

Qadri's appointment fills a long-standing vacancy in the top Constitutional law post of the Union Territory.

Syed Faisal Qadri is a senior advocate practising in the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

He has represented the government and various departments in several important constitutional and service matters.

As Advocate General, Qadri will be the chief legal advisor to the Jammu and Kashmir government and will represent the Union Territory before the High Court and the Supreme Court in key matters.

Since the L-G has approved the appointment of the new Advocate General, officials said the formal order would be shortly announced.

The elected UT government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had been pressing for filling the post of the Advocate General as the previous Advocate General D.C. Raina had resigned after an elected government took office here.

Advocate General is the highest law officer of a state in India, appointed under Article 165 of the Constitution to act as the state government's chief legal advisor and represent it in court.

The Advocate General also gives legal opinions on matters referred by the Governor or state government and carries out other legal duties assigned by the Governor.

He/she performs functions given to the office under the Constitution or other laws.

Advocate General appears for or arrange representation for the state government in civil, criminal, and Constitutional cases-mainly in the High Court and sometimes in the Supreme Court or tribunals.

In addition, the Advocate General attends and speaks in State Legislature sessions and committees when called upon, though without a right to vote.