WWE SmackDown's go-home show delivered plenty. A title changed hands, one star stayed on Team USA, and a rivalry got physical again before WarGames 2026.

The show closed with a tag match tying two feuds together, as Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn and Gunther teamed against Kevin Owens and Finn Balor. The heels went over. Neither singles match is booked for Survivor Series, so this played as a television main event designed to keep both programs warm heading into December, with Wrestlepalooza a possible landing spot. Zayn and Gunther carry the momentum for now, though Owens did hit a Stunner on The Last Real Good Guy after the bell.

United States Champion Trick Williams cut an in-ring promo about the beating he took from Damian Priest last week, which left him banged up enough to be a doubt for Survivor Series and saw him pulled from Team USA. On the go-home show, Priest attacked him again. The two brawled, and reports indicate The Archer of Infamy stood tall. A United States Championship match between them looks close.

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Chelsea Green faced Blake Monroe in singles action after their hostile backstage segment the previous week. The former WWE Women's Champion picked up the win, but the result isn't the story. Tiffany Stratton got involved during the match, and Paige came out afterwards to save Green from a two-on-one assault.

The women's title picture on SmackDown is suddenly crowded, with Paige potentially a future contender for Stratton. A tag match seems inevitable for now, though a multi-woman title match could also be on the cards.

Possibly the biggest story heading in, CM Punk opened the show with a promo after walking out on Team USA when Cody Rhodes announced Seth Rollins as the fifth member. Tension ran through the whole group before The American Nightmare convinced Punk to stay during a backstage segment.

The field is now set: Rhodes, Punk, Rollins, LA Knight and Je'Von Evans face Rey Mysterio, Penta, Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee and El Grande Americano. A five-on-five elimination match is the perfect setting for one teammate to cost another everything.

This is the biggest spoiler of the night. Bliss and Paxley defeated Michin and B-Fab to reclaim the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, a month after losing the belts to Jade Cargill's Baddies. Bliss is now a six-time Tag Team Champion, tying Raquel Rodriguez's WWE record.

The change serves as the final build to the women's WarGames match, with Bliss and Paxley carrying gold into battle alongside Charlotte Flair, Stephanie Vaquer and Bayley against Cargill, Michin and Fatal Influence.