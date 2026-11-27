Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India] November 27 (ANI): The Supreme Court has suspended the Board of Trustees of the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple at Thiruparankundram and superseded the temple administration through a committee comprising two judges. The action comes over the non-compliance with the Court's November 20 order permitting the one-time lighting of the Deepam (ceremonial lamp) at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai. The lamp was not lit on November 24 despite the Court's directions.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M. Pancholi found wilful disobedience of its November 20 order, despite an undertaking given by the Madurai District Collector before the Madras High Court to ensure compliance. The Court has ordered that the ceremonial lamp be lit at Deepathoon on November 28. The court has permitted every devotee to participate in the lighting ceremony. It has also ordered the deployment of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and specified that the lamp should be lit at least 50 meters away from the Dargah. The court has also directed the police to ensure the protection of the Dargah and its premises.

The Court observed that the Tamil Nadu administration is in a state of constitutional chaos. The bench said it was shocked by the preliminary conduct of the Madurai District Collector for shifting blame for failure to comply with the court's order on temple administration despite having wide powers. The dispute over lighting the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram hill near Madurai, has escalated into a major political flashpoint involving the BJP, Sangh Parivar outfits, the Tamil Nadu government, and opposition parties. The Maha Deepam was lit above the Uchi Pillayar temple at Thiruparankundram Hills as part of the annual Karthigai Deepam festival amid heavy security and escalating tensions. However, no deepam was lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar.

The Supreme Court was informed on Wednesday that the ceremonial lamp was not lit at the Deepathoon, a stone pillar on Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai, on November 24, despite its specific interim order permitting the ritual at the site, though the contempt petition is yet to be examined. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu BJP has announced the lighting of lamps at all Lord Murugan temples every Friday, following a circular issued by state party president Nainar Nagendran. In a post on X, the BJP Tamil Nadu said, "Lighting of lamps at all Murugan temples every Friday. Our state president, Mr. @NainarBJP," while sharing the announcement. (ANI)