Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 27 (ANI): A single-judge bench of Justice Krishna Rao at the Calcutta High Court on Friday set aside the West Bengal Assembly Speaker's decision to recognise breakaway leader Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly. The court also quashed MLA Akhruzzaman's appointment as Chief Whip and directed the Speaker to take a fresh decision within 10 days.

Speaking after the ruling in Kolkata, Srisarnno Bannerjee, counsel for Trinamool Congress MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, said the High Court had allowed Chattopadhyay's petition. "Today, the court has set aside the order of the Speaker in which he had engaged Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of Opposition and Akhruzzaman as the Chief Whip and has directed the Speaker to take a decision within 10 days as to who shall be the Leader of Opposition. Therefore, the petition filed by Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, who was originally chosen by the All India Trinamool Congress as leader of opposition, has been allowed by the court... I hope Ritabrata Banerjee now takes good advice from his advocate friend, Akhruzzaman, whose name I have not seen in a single legal journal so far...."

The High Court order came on the same day that the first oral hearing began at the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the rival Trinamool Congress faction dispute, where Abhishek Banerjee, Kalyan Banerjee, and Derek O'Brien represented Mamata Banerjee's camp, while Ritabrata Banerjee and Akhruzzaman appeared for the rival faction.

After the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections ended 15 years of Trinamool Congress rule, sharp internal rifts fractured the party into competing camps, including a breakaway faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee. Mamata Banerjee's faction nominated veteran MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay as Leader of the Opposition, whereas the Speaker recognised Ritabrata Banerjee as LoP and named Akhruzzaman as Chief Whip—a move Chattopadhyay challenged before the High Court.

Alongside the 10-day window given to the Speaker to reconsider the LoP question, the ECI's first hearing marks a pivotal front over party control, symbol rights, and organisational legitimacy. (ANI)