A wanted criminal, Pratap Das, was arrested in Asansol on Friday following a dramatic police chase in his locality. Das sustained a bullet injury to his leg after police opened fire during the operation. After that, he was brought to Asansol District Hospital to receive medical care.

Das opened fire on a police squad during a raid in the Ismail area near the boundaries of the Hirapur Police Station one day prior to the arrest. After the incident, he was able to flee, so authorities conducted a thorough search around Asansol. Sources claim that Das was seen carrying a gun around the area on Friday.

There was a pursuit across the neighborhood as police units came in to apprehend him. Images from the area showed the accused with a gun while police officers chased him while brandishing their weapons.

Das allegedly shot the police squad twice during the pursuit. After firing at him and striking him in the leg, the police were able to apprehend him. Several police teams from the Asansol North, Asansol South, and Hirapur police stations were sent to locate Das after the fire incident on Thursday. Officers conducted searches in the Ismail neighborhood and other sections of Asansol to keep the accused from fleeing.

Additionally, police roped off areas where he was thought to be hiding and increased their checks at several sites.

Locals were tense as a result of the operation, and there was a noticeable police presence. As police continued the search for the wanted criminal, security measures were increased.

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Caught on camera: Police finally managed to nab history-sheeter Pratap Das in Asansol after a massive search operation was launched to nab him.

Immediately after police located & surrounded him, he fired at them.

Police in retaliation fired at him & was shot in the leg. He has been rushed to the hospital.

— Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) November 27, 2026

Das is wanted in relation to a number of criminal cases, including those involving alleged robbery and internet fraud. Before Thursday's operation, he had been avoiding capture, according to police sources.

He opened fire on the raiding party when police had moved in to apprehend him during the operation in Ismail. A manhunt resulted from his escape during the chaos.

The search effort has reached a major milestone with his arrest on Friday. He is being treated at Asansol District Hospital right now. It is anticipated that police would look into the firing incidents and determine what happened before he was arrested.