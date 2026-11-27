On an ordinary evening in Bhopal at a roadside tea stall, an incident escalated into an ugly scene of unrest. The victim was a young man, who, as he was paying for his tea, accidentally touched the foot of an Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Madhya Pradesh Police and the officer responded violently and abused a number of female youth. It was just an accidental touch, but the police officer took it extremely seriously and began to behave aggressively.

Video Footage Highlights Conflict

A video captures the altercation in front of a stall. Videos posted online show women, including a young female, trying to defend the young man from being beaten by the cop.

Instead of retreating, the officer allegedly used force. The social media video shows him push and physically abuse the women trying to stop the violence. The video clip is a turning point because it reveals the extent of abuse by the cop toward both the young man and the women.

भोपाल में ASI पर मारपीट का आरोप!

बागसेवनिया थाना क्षेत्र में चाय के पैसे देकर लौट रहे युवक का पैर ASI से टकराया, जिसके बाद पिटाई का आरोप लगा। बीच-बचाव करने पहुंचीं युवतियों से भी धक्का-मुक्की का दावा।

#BhopalNews #BhopalPolice #MPNews #AsianNewsMP Asian News Madhya Pradesh (@AsianNewsMP) November 27, 2026

Station-based abuse complaints

For the victims the nightmare continued at the police station. In their quest for justice they did not find it even at the station. The people of the police station turned against the victims inside the building. The complainants, who wanted to file an official report about the Assistant Sub-Inspector, found themselves being subjected to harassment and assault, as they attempted to register the report — this on top of all the earlier abuse received at the tea stall.

Formal Complaints and Calls for Remediation

Undeterred, victims decided to speak out in protest. Complainants submitted a formal complaint of everything that happened with the top-level police and the emergency help lines, requesting disciplinary measures to be taken against the assistant sub inspector.

Having recorded the incident on video, the complainants now demand action from higher-ranking authorities and the involvement of emergency service lines to look into the incident and the subsequent abuse within the police post, seeking punishment for the accused policeman