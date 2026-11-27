MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Energy ministers and senior government officials from Yemen, Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Rwanda will participate in MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2026, taking place on December 1–3 in Dakar, Senegal. Their participation brings together major OPEC+ and Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) stakeholders as West Africa advances its offshore production and gas development ambitions.

The delegation includes Yemen's Minister of Electricity and Energy Adnan Mohammed Omar Al-Kaf; Russia's Deputy Minister of Energy Roman Marshavin; Iran's Vice Minister for International Affairs and Commerce Sayed Ali Mohammad Mousavi; Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Energy Fuad Mosa; and Rwanda's Minister of State in the Ministry of Infrastructure Armand Zingiro. Their participation strengthens the summit's international government representation.

Saudi Arabia's participation comes as Riyadh continues to expand energy engagement across Africa. The Kingdom has strengthened its commercial footprint in Senegal through an $800 million desalination partnership involving ACWA Power, SONES and Senelec. Deputy Minister Mosa's participation provides an opportunity to advance discussions on energy investment, infrastructure financing and local-content development.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister Marshavin brings experience in Russia's energy diplomacy across Africa, having held bilateral discussions with Algeria on cooperation within OPEC+ and the GECF. His participation in Dakar provides an opportunity to strengthen engagement with West African producers on natural gas development, power infrastructure and technical cooperation, while expanding Russia's relationships with regional energy institutions.

Iran is seeking to expand its international energy partnerships, with Vice Minister Mousavi overseeing efforts to convert approximately $40 billion in MoUs with Russian companies into binding agreements during the 2026–2027 cycle. His participation in Dakar provides an opportunity to extend Tehran's commercial engagement with African producers, particularly in refining, petrochemicals and gas-processing technology.

Furthermore, Rwanda's Minister of State in the Ministry of Infrastructure, Armand Zingiro, also joins the Dakar delegation, bringing extensive experience in electricity utility management and regional power development. A former CEO of the Rwanda Energy Group and Managing Director of the Energy Utility Corporation Limited, Zingiro has overseen efforts to expand electricity access to 85.4% of Rwandan households, with national targets of universal access by 2029 and a 60% renewable energy mix by 2030.

Yemen's Minister Al-Kaf joins the delegation as his ministry pursues international support for electricity generation, fuel security and renewable energy development. Recent initiatives include a $150 million Saudi fuel agreement, the deployment of emergency generators expected to add 100 MW and September agreements with Oman to establish cross-border electricity connections with Al-Mahrah Governorate.

Together, the five delegations bring complementary experience in LNG exports, upstream development, electricity infrastructure and international energy financing. Their participation positions MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2026 as a platform for engagement between established hydrocarbon producers and emerging West African markets, supporting commercial partnerships and technical cooperation as the region expands its regional energy industries.

MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2026 takes place December 1–3 at the Centre International de Conférences Abdou Diouf in Dakar, under the High Patronage of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and in partnership with the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum. Organized by Energy Capital & Power, the event convenes governments, operators, investors and development partners across the MSGBC basin. Visit to secure your participation.

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