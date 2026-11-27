MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 26, 2026 10:45 pm - CodeMatebd has launched two free online calculators for German consumers: one estimates savings potential on car insurance, the other compares interest on overnight deposit accounts. Both are free, need no registration, and are live now.

Heiningen, Germany, November 27, 2026 - CodeMatebd, the German online guide portal for insurance, cars, finance and health, has launched two free online calculators that help consumers save money on car insurance and earn more interest on overnight deposits.

The car insurance savings calculator (Kfz-Versicherung Sparpotenzial Rechner) shows drivers how much they could save by comparing their current motor insurance premium with alternatives. Users enter a few details about their vehicle and current policy and receive an estimate of their annual savings potential, along with practical tips for switching providers. The tool is aimed at all drivers, from first-time car owners to experienced motorists comparing renewal offers. Many drivers stay with the same insurer for years and miss out on cheaper tariffs, even though premiums for identical cover can differ by several hundred euros a year. The calculator makes that gap visible in seconds and explains the main levers: annual mileage, the chosen deductible, workshop binding, and the no-claims class. It also reminds users of the regular cancellation deadline of November 30, when most car insurance contracts can be switched for the following year.

The overnight deposit interest calculator (Tagesgeld-Zinsrechner) compares interest rates on Tagesgeld accounts and shows how much interest savers can earn on their deposits over time. It helps users see the difference between low and competitive rates and choose an account that makes their money work harder. Tagesgeld accounts keep savings flexible and available at any time, but interest rates vary widely between banks, and many savers still earn almost nothing on accounts opened years ago. The calculator shows the interest for any deposit amount and period, so readers can compare offers at a glance and check what matters besides the headline rate: deposit protection, minimum deposits, and whether a higher rate is limited to new customers or a short introductory period.

Together, the two tools cover both sides of household finances: paying less for compulsory car insurance and earning more on money set aside. Both calculators are free to use, require no registration, and are available now on codematebd. They complement the portal's library of more than 1,700 free guides and 23 cancellation-letter templates covering insurance, cars, finance and health topics, from switching car insurance and comparing tariffs to cancelling contracts correctly and on time.

'Many people overpay for car insurance or leave their savings in accounts that pay almost no interest,' said Viktor Klinger, owner of CodeMatebd. 'Our new calculators make the potential savings visible in seconds, so readers can act on them right away.'

About CodeMatebd: CodeMatebd explains insurance, cars, finance and health topics in plain language for readers in Germany. The portal publishes current guides, comparisons and tips, and offers free calculators and cancellation-letter templates. New guides and tools are added regularly, and all content is free to read without registration. Contact: Viktor Klinger, [email protected], Moerikestr. 154, 73092 Heiningen, Germany.