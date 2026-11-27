MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 26, 2026 11:04 pm - 400 Brands from 15 Countries Connect Businesses with Digital and AI Solutions

Six technology categories, more than 80 speakers across three conference stages, and business matching opportunities from 25–27 November.

Bangkok, 25 November 2026 – IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. officially opened DigiTech ASEAN Thailand & AI Connect 2026, an ASEAN exhibition and conference dedicated to digital technology and artificial intelligence. Under the theme“Digital Solutions for Business | AI for Business,” the event brings together more than 400 exhibiting brands from 15 countries, alongside over 80 speakers and experts across three conference stages. It provides businesses and government agencies with opportunities to explore technologies, exchange knowledge, and discover practical ways to apply digital and AI solutions to their operations. The event takes place from 25–27 November 2026 at Halls 7–8, IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center, Bangkok.

The opening ceremony was presided over by Chomparee Chompurat, Ph.D., Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, with a welcoming address by Mr. Paul Kanjanapas, Chief Executive Officer of IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. Supporting remarks were delivered by

Mrs. Sarinya Sakhakara, Assistant Permanent Secretary for Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation and Miss Kasama Kongsmak, Acting Senior Executive Vice President Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa) and Ms. Montha Kaihirun, Director of Startup Promotion Department National Innovation Agency (Public Organization) and at the Main Stage, Hall 8.

Mr. Paul Kanjanapas, Chief Executive Officer of IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd., said,“Digital technology and AI are transforming how businesses operate and compete across industries. The challenge today is not simply gaining access to technology, but identifying the right solutions that deliver tangible business results. This event aims to enable businesses of all sizes, including SMEs, to access relevant technologies, exchange knowledge, and build relationships with local and international partners to improve operational efficiency and expand business opportunities.”

Chomparee Chompurat, Ph.D., Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, said in his opening address,“The Ministry is committed to helping Thai businesses and SMEs access technology to increase productivity, reduce costs, and strengthen competitiveness, while raising awareness of the safe and appropriate use of AI. Technological development must go hand in hand with building trust through cybersecurity, data protection, and responsible AI adoption to support the sustainable development of Thailand's digital economy.”

Miss Kasama Kongsmak Acting Senior Executive Vice President Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa), said,“Growing demand for digital technology and AI across industries presents significant opportunities for Thai technology developers. depa promotes access to digital solutions through the Thailand Digital Catalog, which features solutions certified with the dSURE mark, and the AI Transformation programme for SMEs and farmers. We also support Thai technology developers in connecting with end users and expanding their business opportunities across regional markets.”

Event Highlights and Business Opportunities

A key highlight is the Business Matching Program, which enables buyers from Thailand and overseas to arrange one-to-one meetings with technology providers whose solutions match their business needs. Participants can compare solutions, experience product demonstrations, and explore potential partnerships directly.

The Digital Government Development Agency (Public Organization), or DGA, is also showcasing the new version of its Thang Rath application, featuring a 24-hour AI assistant and an emergency alert system. The Department of Disease Control is also providing influenza vaccination services at booth B10. Interested visitors can collect coupons at the DGA booth, subject to the service provider's terms and conditions.

Explore Technology Trends Across Three Conference Stages

More than 80 local and international speakers and experts will share insights and practical experience on technology trends and business applications across three conference stages:

.GLOBAL TECH STAGE – Global technology trends, business strategies, and the direction of the digital economy.

.THE FUTURE OF AI STAGE – In-depth insights into AI Agents, Enterprise AI, and AI infrastructure.

.TECH PRESENTATION STAGE – Technology and solution providers present their innovations, solutions, and real-world case studies.

6 Technology Categories from Leading Brands

DigiTech ASEAN Thailand & AI Connect 2026 showcases technologies and solutions across six key categories: Business Software, Cyber Security, E-commerce & Digital Marketing, Data & Cloud, Smart Solutions & IoT, and AI. Visitors can explore solutions that address their organisations' needs, from business management and marketing to data security and operational efficiency.

This year's event is supported by H3C Technologies as Platinum Sponsor, alongside Silver Sponsors Adobe, AXONS, BIDATECH AI, DCSS (Thailand) Co., Ltd., SambaNova, Socket 9 Co., Ltd., SoftBank Corp., SB Telecom (Thailand) Co., Ltd., VBix Innovation Co., Ltd., Wholix, Zoho Corporation, Ricoh Thailand, and Plaud, as well as government agencies, industry associations, and partners from Thailand and overseas.

Admission is free from 25–27 November 2026, 10:00–18:00 hrs, at Halls 7–8, IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center, Bangkok. Register at. For further information, visit, call +66 97 479 6445 or email [email protected].

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For media enquiries:

Ms. Atima Chaiprakaywan (Yok)

Tel: +66 82 541 6664, +66 2 833 5129

Email: [email protected]

Dr. Sanjay Kumar, Ph.D.

Tel: +66 84 327 7267, +66 2 833 5290

Email: [email protected]

IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd.

10th Floor, Bangkok Land Building, 47/569–576,

Moo 3, Popular 3 Road, Ban Mai, Pak Kret, Nonthaburi 11120, Thailand

About the Organizer

IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd.

IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. is one of Thailand's leading exhibition organisers, specialising in the organisation and management of trade exhibitions, business events, conferences, seminars and training programmes in collaboration with leading associations and organisers across a wide range of industries. The company provides effective marketing platforms and comprehensive services, including market research, exhibitor and visitor promotion, advertising, public relations and on-site operations for exhibitions and conferences of all sizes and industries. For more information, please visit