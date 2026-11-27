MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) From resignation to reinstatement in twelve days

Most chief executives who resign on a Thursday do not expect to be back behind the desk less than a fortnight later, still less to spend the following week explaining themselves to Congress, but Jensen Huang has never been an especially conventional executive. Having stepped down on 12 November and been reinstated by Nvidia's board on 24 November, Huang is scheduled for a closed-door interview with three House panels on 1 December, followed by a public hearing before the Senate Banking Committee on 3 December – a double appearance that is likely to be rather less comfortable than a product keynote.

The market has already delivered its own verdict on the episode. Nvidia shares are down 38% since 6 October, leaving the company with a market capitalisation of approximately $3.6trn, a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65x and an EV/EBITDA multiple of 14.52x. Those are the sort of multiples that would normally have value investors reaching for their chequebooks, although for the time being they look more like a measure of how much political and regulatory risk is being priced in than a comment on demand for the company's chips.

The hearings, in other words, may matter more to the share price than anything Nvidia says about data centres in the near term.

Chips, intermediaries and the China question

The centrepiece of the congressional scrutiny is likely to be whether Nvidia's advanced processors reached China by way of intermediaries. The Department of Justice did not conduct a formal investigation into Huang before his reinstatement; instead, Attorney General Blanche concluded there was no evidence of wrongdoing, drawing on ongoing probes into two Nvidia customers – Super Micro Computer and Megaspeed International – that are suspected of smuggling advanced chips into China. Lawmakers may well regard a clean bill of health issued without a formal investigation of the man himself as a somewhat economical process, and it would be surprising if the point did not come up.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has certainly not been economical with his language, accusing Huang of violating US export control law and saying he "shipped extremely advanced chips to China, violating US export control law, in what amounts to the equivalent of selling rocket engines to the Soviets during the Space Race." Cold War analogies tend to play well in committee rooms, and Huang can probably expect to hear variations on the theme from both sides of the aisle.

Then there's the practical fallout. New US export controls that took effect on 19 November now require licences for advanced AI chip shipments to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil, and Nvidia has told its manufacturing partners to halt server shipments to the four Southeast Asian countries while it assesses compliance. How long that pause lasts – and whether it widens – could prove a more tangible concern for revenue than any amount of rhetoric.

An espionage question the agencies can't settle

Hanging over the hearings is the matter of Alice Huang, the former Megaspeed executive alleged to have had a relationship with Jensen Huang, and on whom US intelligence officials remain divided. The FBI has assessed that US intelligence does not show she is either an officer or an asset of Chinese intelligence, while the CIA has left open the possibility that new evidence may emerge – which is about as close to a definitive answer as the intelligence community tends to offer in public.

For investors the issue is less the substance of the allegation, which remains unproven, than the prospect that it lingers. An unresolved question of this kind is the sort of thing that can resurface at inconvenient moments, and closed-door sessions have a habit of producing leaks.

Ratings agencies turn their attention to the boardroom

The governance angle has already moved beyond Capitol Hill. S&P Global Ratings has placed Nvidia's AA credit rating on watch for a possible downgrade, citing weaknesses in management and board oversight, and noting: "We believe the long tenure of certain board members may have compromised their independence." Any downgrade is expected to be limited to one notch and to come within 90 days, so this is hardly a solvency story, but it is an unusually pointed remark for a ratings agency to make about the board of one of the world's largest companies.

Moody's has taken a more relaxed view, saying Huang's return eases near-term uncertainty around business execution, though governance and regulatory risks persist; its Aa1 rating and stable outlook remain unaffected. The two agencies, in effect, agree on the diagnosis and differ mainly on how much it matters.

Meanwhile Senator Cory Booker, the top Democrat on the Senate antitrust subcommittee, has demanded that Nvidia preserve board records and provide details of communications between the Trump administration and the board, flagging that the company's market power raises questions about whether it is "too big to hold accountable". The circumstances of the reinstatement are likely to attract at least as much interest as the circumstances of the resignation.

Open-weight models join the agenda

Huang's return has also pushed the debate over open-weight AI models into the foreground. The Trump administration supports open-weight AI development, seeing it as a way of giving startups alternatives to proprietary systems, but two Republican House committee chairs have urged the administration to bar US government agencies and contractors from using Chinese open-weight models, arguing that doing so is "a national security imperative in the AI race against China." Nvidia sits awkwardly in the middle of this argument, supplying the hardware on which models of every provenance are trained and run, and Huang may find himself asked to pick a side he would rather not.

Legislation waiting in the wings

Lawmakers are not short of vehicles for turning hearings into policy. Senator Tom Cotton's Chip Security Act would require chipmakers to track the location of advanced AI processors and to notify the government of any suspected diversion, a requirement that would land squarely on Nvidia's compliance department. Senator Pete Ricketts' Match Act takes a different tack, pressuring US allies to restrict sales of chipmaking equipment to China. Elsewhere, bipartisan export control provisions could be attached to the annual defence bill, the NDAA, which has a long track record of carrying measures that might struggle to pass on their own.

None of these is law yet, and the legislative calendar is rarely kind to anything ambitious late in the year. But a bruising set of hearings could give one or more of them fresh momentum.

What to listen for in the testimony

With the stock having already fallen hard, the hearings may move the share price as much through what they rule out as through what they reveal. Points likely to be in focus include:



How Huang characterises Nvidia's dealings with Super Micro Computer and Megaspeed International, and what checks the company runs on where its chips end up

Any update on the halt to server shipments to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, including whether licences are being sought or granted

Questions over the board's handling of the resignation and reinstatement, with S&P's 90-day review window running in the background

Responses to Senator Booker's request for records on communications between the Trump administration and the board Signals on whether the Chip Security Act, the Match Act or NDAA export control provisions are gaining support

If Huang emerges from both sessions without fresh revelations, and the Southeast Asian shipment pause proves short-lived, a forward P/E below 10x could start to look like an overreaction and attract buyers back. If, on the other hand, the hearings produce new allegations, deepen the split over Alice Huang or accelerate tracking and export legislation, the 38% decline since early October may not yet mark the low. Either way, Nvidia's next move looks likely to be decided in committee rooms rather than on an earnings call.

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