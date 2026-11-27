MENAFN - Tribal News Network) SWAT: Police have arrested a man in the Banr area of Swat district over allegations of sexually assaulting a woman on the pretext of marriage and threatening to kill her.

According to Swat police, the woman, identified as (H), lodged a complaint at Banr Police Station the previous day against Muhammad Ilyas, son of Muhammad Usman and a resident of Mian Gano Cham.

In her complaint, she alleged that the suspect lured her with a promise of marriage and took her in a vehicle on the pretext of introducing her to his family. However, he allegedly took her to an empty house in Mian Gano Cham, Saidu Sharif, where he gave her a drug-laced drink and sexually assaulted her.

The complainant further alleged that the suspect threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

Police said District Police Officer (DPO) Swat Muhammad Umar Khan took notice of the complaint. Acting under the supervision of City Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kaleemullah, Banr Station House Officer (SHO) Sher Alam led a police team that arrested the nominated suspect.