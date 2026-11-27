MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced this on X, Ukrinform reports.

“Pleased to welcome my Liberian colleague Sara Beysolow Nyanti in Kyiv for the first-ever visit of a Liberian Foreign Minister to Ukraine. I informed my colleague about the situation at the front, challenges in the Black Sea, and the dynamic of our peace efforts,” he said.

The two sides discussed strengthening bilateral relations, expanding trade and economic cooperation, and issues related to food security, education and digitalization. Sybiha assured his counterpart that Ukraine was ready to contribute to Liberia's food security and share its expertise in high-tech agriculture.

The ministers paid particular attention to cooperation within the United Nations, especially given that Liberia will serve as a member of the UN Security Council in 2026–2027 and will hold the Council's presidency in December this year. Ukraine, the Foreign Minister said, looks forward to close cooperation on issues of international peace and security.

“We want to end this war and we value every effort in support of peace. We value Liberia's strong voice and commitment to Ukraine and peace during its upcoming Presidency,” Sybiha emphasized.

The diplomat thanked Liberia for its consistent support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The sides also discussed freedom of navigation and maritime security. They agreed to maintain active political dialogue and translate their shared commitments into concrete results.

Secretary General of the Council of Europe arrives in Kyiv

As previously reported, the UN General Assembly elected Bahrain, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Latvia and Liberia as non-permanent members of the Security Council for two-year terms beginning in January 2026.