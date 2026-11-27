MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

An unnamed European diplomat has described French President Emmanuel Macron as "Mr. Blackmail" over his insistence that the European Union's long-term budget be agreed upon before France's 2027 presidential election, Politico reported.

"It is completely unacceptable to come here and hold negotiations hostage for the sake of elections in your own country," the diplomat told the publication on condition of anonymity.

According to Politico, the European Union technically still has another year to reach an agreement on its long-term budget. However, Macron considers postponing negotiations until 2027 "democratically unacceptable," arguing that the talks would take place too close to the French presidential election.

Several European leaders reportedly disagree with Macron's position on accelerating the budget negotiations.

The dispute comes ahead of France's presidential election, scheduled for 2027. Politico also identified Marine Le Pen as a leading contender in the upcoming presidential race