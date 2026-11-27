MENAFN - Nam News Network)

LONDON, Nov 27 (NNN-Anadolu) -- A cyber incident forced the UK's Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to take some services offline as a precaution, the government said on Friday, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

"We have taken some DWP online services offline as a precaution after we identified a cyber incident affecting our systems," a spokesperson for the department said in a statement.

The spokesperson added that regular benefit and pension payments were not affected and will be paid as normal.

"We are working closely with the National Cyber ​​Security Centre and Government Cyber ​​Coordination Centre to investigate and to bring services back online as quickly as possible and to minimise any disruption," read the statement.

--NNN-ANADOLU