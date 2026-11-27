MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 27 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said her country would not sign the next European Union (EU) budget deal under the current conditions, warning that member states remained far from a solution amid disagreements over the bloc's financial framework, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported, citing local media.

"I will not sign under these conditions. We are light years away from a solution," Meloni told reporters as leaders gathered in Brussels on Thursday to discuss the bloc's long-term budget.

Rome's objections centre on a proposed arrangement that would increase Italy's contributions to the EU budget while reducing the funding it receives, creating an estimated gap of around three billion euros over the seven-year period, according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera.

The Italian government considers the proposed terms unacceptable, arguing that the country would be required to contribute more under several EU revenue categories while receiving less funding, particularly under cohesion policy and agriculture.

Italy is also concerned about increased contributions under at least four of the five categories of the EU's so-called own resources, including those related to electronic waste and the bloc's Emissions Trading System.

Meloni called for a rebalancing of the criteria used to distribute EU funds, arguing that the current proposals disproportionately affect Italy.

"There is an issue concerning own resources that affects Italy more than it affects other countries, and there is also an issue with the criteria used for the allocation of funds, which end up penalising us. All these need to be rebalanced," she said.

"Italy is not ready. It will sign an agreement only when and if dignified conditions reflecting national interests are guaranteed," she stressed.

--NNN-ANADOLU