MENAFN - Nam News Network)

LAHJ (Yemen), Nov 27 (NNN-SPA) -- Saudi Arabia's King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) continues to pump potable water in the Lahj Governorate, Yemen, as part of the 2026 emergency water and environmental sanitation response project for displaced persons.

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that water was supplied to displaced persons, affected residents, and host communities through 20 distribution points, benefiting 691 families.

The initiative is part of Saudi Arabia's ongoing humanitarian assistance, implemented through KSrelief, to secure safe drinking water, bolster essential living conditions, and support community resilience and recovery in Yemen.

--NNN-SPA