Mint Gecko Adds Fourth Specialist Business In Freelancer Habitat
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Mint Gecko has formally agreed a partnership with independent creative consultancy Jalé, making it the fourth specialist business in the growing freelance and fractional communications network.
The partnership will see Jalé retain its independent identity and specialist focus while gaining access to Mint Gecko's wider network, operational infrastructure and business development capabilities.
Mint Gecko and Jalé will agree fees for client work together, with Mint Gecko retaining an undisclosed percentage and the significant majority going to the freelancer or specialist business delivering the work. The model does not involve membership fees or a pay-to-play sign-up scheme: businesses and individuals must be referred or recommended into the network by a client or an existing Mint Gecko member.
Founded in 2025 by strategist Josh Akapo, Jalé specialises in cultural research, community engagement and co-creation, helping brands and organisations develop campaigns, content and communications directly with the communities they want to reach.
Akapo has more than a decade's experience across advertising, communications, culture and creative strategy, with work for clients including NHS Scotland, the Mayor of London, Mission 44 and Prime Video.
His work with Thread & Fable on NHS Scotland's 'Awkward Moments' campaign involved young people in developing films about sexual consent and healthy relationships. The campaign was subsequently incorporated into Scotland's national teaching resources and cited in the British Medical Journal.
Mint Gecko founder Chris Wilson-Cambata said:“What I particularly like about Jalé is that it brings expertise we don't already have in quite the same form. Josh understands how to involve communities properly in the development of campaigns, and he's got the work to prove it.
“We want to help him take that proposition further while giving him access to the people and support that make running an independent business a bit easier.”
Akapo said:“This isn't about mimicking agency ways of working. This is about connecting expert independent talent across the creative and communications industries, backed by the infrastructure of Mint Gecko, to deliver the cutting-edge work brands and organisations need right now.”
Mint Gecko currently has around 50 independent professionals in its network. It currently includes three other specialist businesses, although those businesses have not yet been named.
The business began as a communications agency and freelancer collective and is now developing a broader model for senior freelancers, fractional leaders, specialist businesses and agency partners. Individuals and businesses retain their own brands, clients and identities while sharing opportunities, expertise, commercial support and access to larger delivery teams.
Mint Gecko said the expanded habitat proposition will formally launch in January 2027. The business has already begun talking publicly about the model, after announcing an Asian presence last month, following managing director Chloe Lillywhite's relocation to the region.
The network has also recently hired former Citigate Dewe Rogerson consultant Will Easton as a freelance PR specialist, bringing corporate and financial communications experience across reputation, media relations, asset management, investment, real estate and transactions. Outside communications, he is also an established electronic music producer and DJ.
Easton said:“What Mint Gecko is building genuinely feels like a game changer for people who want to work differently. I love PR and I've had brilliant grounding working with large and complex clients, particularly across financial and corporate communications, but music is also a huge part of my life... Freelancing gives me that freedom, but there is a big difference between being independent and doing everything alone.
“If somebody ever needs a financial services PR consultant who can also produce the soundtrack to the launch party, I'm fairly confident we've found our niche.”
The partnership will see Jalé retain its independent identity and specialist focus while gaining access to Mint Gecko's wider network, operational infrastructure and business development capabilities.
Mint Gecko and Jalé will agree fees for client work together, with Mint Gecko retaining an undisclosed percentage and the significant majority going to the freelancer or specialist business delivering the work. The model does not involve membership fees or a pay-to-play sign-up scheme: businesses and individuals must be referred or recommended into the network by a client or an existing Mint Gecko member.
Founded in 2025 by strategist Josh Akapo, Jalé specialises in cultural research, community engagement and co-creation, helping brands and organisations develop campaigns, content and communications directly with the communities they want to reach.
Akapo has more than a decade's experience across advertising, communications, culture and creative strategy, with work for clients including NHS Scotland, the Mayor of London, Mission 44 and Prime Video.
His work with Thread & Fable on NHS Scotland's 'Awkward Moments' campaign involved young people in developing films about sexual consent and healthy relationships. The campaign was subsequently incorporated into Scotland's national teaching resources and cited in the British Medical Journal.
Mint Gecko founder Chris Wilson-Cambata said:“What I particularly like about Jalé is that it brings expertise we don't already have in quite the same form. Josh understands how to involve communities properly in the development of campaigns, and he's got the work to prove it.
“We want to help him take that proposition further while giving him access to the people and support that make running an independent business a bit easier.”
Akapo said:“This isn't about mimicking agency ways of working. This is about connecting expert independent talent across the creative and communications industries, backed by the infrastructure of Mint Gecko, to deliver the cutting-edge work brands and organisations need right now.”
Mint Gecko currently has around 50 independent professionals in its network. It currently includes three other specialist businesses, although those businesses have not yet been named.
The business began as a communications agency and freelancer collective and is now developing a broader model for senior freelancers, fractional leaders, specialist businesses and agency partners. Individuals and businesses retain their own brands, clients and identities while sharing opportunities, expertise, commercial support and access to larger delivery teams.
Mint Gecko said the expanded habitat proposition will formally launch in January 2027. The business has already begun talking publicly about the model, after announcing an Asian presence last month, following managing director Chloe Lillywhite's relocation to the region.
The network has also recently hired former Citigate Dewe Rogerson consultant Will Easton as a freelance PR specialist, bringing corporate and financial communications experience across reputation, media relations, asset management, investment, real estate and transactions. Outside communications, he is also an established electronic music producer and DJ.
Easton said:“What Mint Gecko is building genuinely feels like a game changer for people who want to work differently. I love PR and I've had brilliant grounding working with large and complex clients, particularly across financial and corporate communications, but music is also a huge part of my life... Freelancing gives me that freedom, but there is a big difference between being independent and doing everything alone.
“If somebody ever needs a financial services PR consultant who can also produce the soundtrack to the launch party, I'm fairly confident we've found our niche.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment