ZURICH, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIT Asset Management announces the listing of the BIT Asset Management Bitcoin Fund ETF (BBIT) on SIX Swiss Exchange, marking the launch of Switzerland's first spot Bitcoin ETF.









The fund provides investors with direct exposure to Bitcoin through a Swiss-regulated investment structure, allowing them to access the digital asset through their existing securities accounts without needing to open cryptocurrency exchange accounts, manage private keys or independently arrange digital asset custody.

The fund is issued by Pernet von Ballmoos AG (PvB), with BIT Asset Management acting as its sponsor, asset manager and distributor.

The launch reflects the growing convergence of traditional financial markets and digital assets, as professional investors and institutions increasingly seek investment structures that combine access to emerging asset classes with established standards of governance, custody and regulatory oversight.

Bringing Bitcoin into traditional investment structures

As digital assets become more established within global financial markets, investor requirements are evolving beyond simple market access. Institutional and professional investors increasingly prioritise investment governance, operational transparency, custody arrangements and regulatory frameworks when evaluating digital asset exposure.

BBIT has been developed to address these requirements by combining direct Bitcoin exposure with Switzerland's established collective investment scheme framework.

The fund operates under Swiss fund regulation and is subject to the applicable investor protection requirements. Its Bitcoin holdings are stored offline in cold storage at a Swiss bank, separately from other assets. The fund is passively managed and tracks Bitcoin through the SIX Reference Rate Bitcoin Index.

By integrating regulated fund management, institutional custody and established securities market infrastructure, BBIT offers investors a familiar route to accessing Bitcoin within their existing investment portfolios.

While this structure provides an established investment framework, it does not eliminate the inherent volatility and risks associated with Bitcoin.

Switzerland's position in digital asset innovation

Switzerland has played an important role in the development of regulated digital asset investment products. Its financial services sector, regulatory environment and established market infrastructure have supported the integration of digital assets into traditional investment frameworks.

SIX Swiss Exchange has contributed to this development through the listing of Bitcoin-linked structured products in 2016 and the subsequent introduction of physically backed cryptocurrency products.

The launch of BBIT builds on this foundation, bringing together several components of the Swiss financial ecosystem, including fund management, administration, institutional custody, index provision, market making and distribution.

For BIT Asset Management, Switzerland provides an established financial environment from which to develop investment solutions connecting traditional asset management with opportunities in digital markets.

From digital asset access to institutional adoption

The digital asset market is entering a new phase of development. While its early growth was driven by technological innovation, trading platforms and custody infrastructure, the next stage is increasingly focused on professionally managed investment products, institutional participation and regulatory clarity.

Investors are placing greater emphasis on portfolio construction, risk management, liquidity, transparency and governance. This shift creates opportunities for specialist asset managers capable of combining expertise in traditional financial markets with an understanding of digital asset technology.

BIT Asset Management's experience in digital assets dates back to 2017. Its team also contributed to the launch of Switzerland's first FINMA-approved crypto fund, building experience at the intersection of regulated investment management and emerging digital asset markets.

With BBIT, the company continues its focus on developing investment structures that allow investors to access digital assets through established financial frameworks.

Looking beyond Bitcoin

Although Bitcoin remains an important entry point for institutional digital asset adoption, the broader opportunity extends across digital financial infrastructure, tokenisation, data infrastructure and other emerging areas of the digital economy.

As these markets mature, demand for regulated and professionally managed investment solutions is expected to evolve alongside them.

BIT Asset Management aims to contribute to this development by combining specialist investment expertise with established financial structures, focusing on the infrastructure, governance and investment frameworks required to support the long-term growth of digital markets.

The BBIT listing represents another step in connecting traditional finance with the digital asset ecosystem, demonstrating how established investment structures can provide a framework for participation in emerging asset classes.

About BIT Asset Management

BIT Asset Management AG is a Swiss asset manager specialising in digital assets and investment solutions at the intersection of traditional finance and emerging financial technologies.

With investment experience dating back to 2017, the company focuses on developing professionally managed investment products that combine digital asset expertise with established financial market standards, including governance, custody and regulatory oversight.

BIT Asset Management AG is authorised and supervised by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) as an asset manager of collective assets. The company is committed to connecting traditional investment management with opportunities in digital markets through regulated and professionally managed investment structures.

Disclaimer:

BIT Asset Management AG is an asset manager of collective assets authorised and supervised by FINMA. BBIT is a Swiss investment fund approved by FINMA.

For More Info, Contact:

Communications

...



Disclaimer: This content is provided by BIT Asset Management. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at