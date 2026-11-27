MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 27 (IANS) As many as 1,497 child marriage cases have been registered in Telangana since 2024, said Director General, Women Safety Wing, Telangana Police, Dr Soumya Mishra, who called for intensified preventive measures, stronger law enforcement and collective community responsibility to make Telangana free from child marriage by 2030.

She was addressing the State-Level Consultation on“Ending Child Marriage and Combating Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material (CSEAM)”, organised by the Women Development and Child Welfare Department in collaboration with Just Rights for Children on Friday.

Highlighting the seriousness of the issue, Dr Soumya Mishra stated that 1,497 child marriage cases had been registered across 31 police units in Telangana between 2024 and November 25, 2026. She observed that behind every statistic is a child whose education, dignity and future are at stake.

“Silence is the real danger. Every child marriage prevented is a childhood protected. Citizens should not hesitate to report even suspected cases. You do not have to be certain of an incident to speak up and save a child's future,” she emphasised.

She called upon police officers to ensure prompt registration of cases, timely investigations, strong charge sheets and continuous monitoring of pending cases until their logical conclusion.

Dr Soumya Mishra highlighted that child marriage is a cognisable and non-bailable offence under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, and that POCSO Act provisions must also be invoked wherever sexual offences against children are involved.

Emphasising that prevention is better than prosecution, she stressed the need for coordinated action involving police, Child Marriage Prohibition Officers, Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, teachers and Panchayat Secretaries.

Dr Soumya Mishra also urged priests, function hall owners, caterers and tent house operators not to facilitate child marriages. Every school dropout, she observed, must be treated as an early warning signal requiring timely intervention. She further highlighted the growing connection between child marriage, human trafficking and online sexual exploitation.

Reaffirming the Women Safety Wing's commitment, she assured immediate action on complaints, regular review of pending investigations and trials, and specialised sensitisation of police personnel to handle child victims with empathy and dignity.

She also announced that the Women Safety Wing would organise a State-Level Conclave in February 2027 to strengthen coordinated efforts towards making Telangana child marriage-free by 2030.

Sampurna Behura, National Secretary, Just Rights for Children, stressed the importance of public awareness, education and collective responsibility, including the use of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence for child protection.

Shruti Ojha, Special Secretary, Women Development and Child Welfare Department, highlighted that ending child marriage by 2030 is an important objective of the Telangana Rising Vision.

Dr Sangeetha Satyanarayana, Director, Women Development and Child Welfare Department, emphasised the need to address teenage pregnancies and maternal deaths through effective interdepartmental coordination.

The consultation was attended by Ch. Panchakshari Panchakshari, Member Secretary, State Legal Services Authority; Divya Devarajan, Commissioner, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development; representatives of the Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights; senior officials, police officers and child rights organisations.