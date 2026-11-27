MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 27 (IANS) Karnataka School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Friday assured teachers that high school teachers would not be assigned to census or other non-academic duties during the examination period, and said he was ready to lead a protest if such a situation arose.

Addressing a subject-wise resource teachers' training workshop organised by the School Education Department at Stella Maris High School in Bengaluru North Zone to improve the SSLC examination results for the 2026-27 academic year, the Minister said he would take up the issue in the Cabinet and ensure that teachers were not burdened with additional responsibilities when examinations were approaching.

"Under no circumstances will high school teachers be deployed for census or other external duties during the examination period. I will discuss this matter in the Cabinet. If such a situation arises, I am ready for any kind of agitation. I am with you, and we will fight together. The future of children is our priority," he said.

He said teachers had the responsibility of preparing students for the forthcoming examinations by conducting preparatory tests and providing the necessary guidance. Assigning them to other duties at such a crucial time would not be appropriate, he added.

The Minister expressed confidence in the capabilities of teachers and urged them to work towards achieving 100 per cent results in the SSLC examinations.

He said the Mission 60+ initiative had already been launched at IIT Dharwad and called upon teachers in the Bengaluru region to work towards the Mission 70+ target.

"I have complete faith in the capabilities of our teachers. They have the strength to achieve this target. Everyone should work together to ensure 100 per cent results in the SSLC examinations," he said.

Announcing a major initiative in the school education sector, Bangarappa said bilingual education would be introduced in all government schools across Karnataka from the next academic year.

He said bilingual education was important for children's future and would help them develop proficiency in both Kannada and English.

"Children should have good knowledge of English along with Kannada. A strong command of Kannada, combined with English language skills, will provide them with better opportunities in the future," he said.

Citing his sister Geetha Shivarajkumar as an example, the Minister said she had studied in Kannada medium in Shivamogga before continuing her education in English medium at Stella Maris High School. She later completed her MA in English Literature with first-class marks.

"She speaks excellent English at home. This is an example of how students who study in Kannada medium can also achieve proficiency in English," he said.

Bangarappa also said government schools had been provided with free electricity, which had helped facilitate additional classes. The initiative had yielded positive results in the previous academic year, and he expressed confidence that it would contribute to better results this year as well.

He said the training workshop would strengthen teachers' teaching capabilities and improve students' learning outcomes.

Reiterating his commitment to teachers, the Minister said the government would stand by them under all circumstances and asked them to concentrate on teaching rather than worrying about other assignments.

"Leave the SIR issue to me. You focus on teaching children well. Education is not something that can simply be purchased with money; it can truly be imparted only by teachers. I have immense respect for teachers," he said.

Recalling the 'Akshara' programme introduced by his father and former Chief Minister late S. Bangarappa, he said the initiative had helped improve attendance in government schools by providing children with a daily incentive of Rs 1.

He assured teachers and students that he would extend all necessary support to improve the quality of education in government schools.

Additional Chief Secretary of the School Education and Literacy Department Rashmi Mahesh, Stella Maris High School headmistress Anita D'Souza, the Minister's personal secretary Kishore Kumar, department officials and resource teachers were present.