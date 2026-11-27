MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) India's investment cycle is gathering broader momentum, due to sustained government spending, improving private sector participation and rising investments in emerging industries such as data centres, renewable energy, semiconductors and electric vehicles, a report said on Friday.

Gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) -- a key indicator of investment activity in the economy -- rose 12 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of FY27 after growing 10.5 per cent in the preceding quarter, according to a report by CareEdge Ratings.

However, this marked the second consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, it added.

The GFCF-to-GDP ratio improved to 34.3 per cent in Q1 FY27 from 31.4 per cent a year ago, representing the highest growth under the new GDP series.

Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist at CareEdge Ratings, said, "India's investment cycle is showing encouraging signs of broadening. Sustained public capex, improving corporate investment and stronger order books are supporting the overall capex pipeline."

She added that emerging sectors are creating new growth avenues, while the recent moderation in crude oil prices could further improve investment sentiment and support the capex outlook going forward.

In addition, the Centre's capital expenditure has risen steadily from 1.7 per cent of GDP in FY20 to a budgeted 3.1 per cent in FY27, while spending during the first half of the current fiscal year increased 12.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, 63 central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) and four other government entities together spent Rs 5 lakh crore during April-October FY27, achieving around 60 per cent of their annual capex target of Rs 8.4 lakh crore.

Investment intentions have strengthened further with project announcements rising 39.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 31.7 lakh crore in the first half of FY27.

The private sector accounted for 86 per cent of these announcements, underscoring growing corporate confidence.

Among emerging sectors, data centres are expected to be a key growth engine, with co-location capacity projected to increase nearly five-fold over the next few years, requiring investments of about Rs 4 lakh crore, according to the report.