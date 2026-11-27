MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 27 (IANS) Kerala's Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday questioned Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan for making light of phone tapping and surveillance, after the latter disclosed that even his phone was being tapped and that he was constantly under watch.

Vijayan said it was surprising that the Chief Minister, who was duty-bound to protect the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution, was trivialising illegal phone tapping and surveillance.

It was particularly ironic that Satheesan made the remarks at a Constitution Day programme in Thiruvananthapuram, where he spoke about his phone being tapped and everyone being under surveillance, he added, noting that such unconstitutional practices were being presented as normal by the very person responsible for protecting constitutional rights.

Vijayan pointed out that the right to privacy was a fundamental right guaranteed to every citizen under the Constitution.

He said serious allegations had been raised about the phones of Opposition leaders and even members of the Chief Minister's own Cabinet being tapped.

Instead of ordering a serious investigation, Satheesan was attempting to play down the issue, he alleged.

The former Chief Minister said that if the phone of the head of the state government was also being tapped, it amounted to a serious security lapse.

He demanded that Satheesan disclose who was behind the alleged phone tapping.

The Chief Minister should also clarify whether illegal surveillance and phone tapping in the state were taking place with the knowledge of the Home Minister, he said.

Vijayan said surveillance politics that undermined democratic institutions and civil liberties could not be accepted under any circumstances.

He demanded a comprehensive investigation into the allegations and asked the government to place the facts before the public.

Satheesan had made the disclosure while speaking at a Constitution Day function here on Thursday.

He had said that his phone was being tapped and that he was constantly being watched.

He also revealed that he deliberately gave misleading information over the phone to keep those monitoring him guessing.

The Chief Minister, however, said he was not worried about being watched.