MENAFN - IANS) Ramgarh, Nov 27 (IANS) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday paid tribute to martyr Sobaran Soren on his 69th martyrdom anniversary at Lukaiyatand in Nemra village of Ramgarh district and inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth around Rs 111 crore.

The Chief Minister garlanded the statue of his grandfather Sobaran Soren, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder and leader, who was martyred while fighting against the exploitation and oppression of moneylenders.

Addressing the gathering, Hemant Soren said the martyrdom of Sobaran Soren had inspired the tribal and indigenous communities to uphold their self-respect and continue the struggle for their rights.

He said it was Dishom Guru Shibu Soren (his father) who had transformed the martyrdom anniversary into a historic occasion and helped take its significance to people across the state.

"The voice of resistance against feudal thinking and oppression, which was once sought to be suppressed, was revived under Guruji's (Shibu Soren's) leadership. Today, the new generation is taking a pledge to carry forward this legacy," the Chief Minister added.

He recalled that there was a time when members of tribal and indigenous communities were not even allowed to express their views before those holding feudal attitudes.

Today, the Chief Minister said, poor people and members of tribal and indigenous communities in Jharkhand could speak without fear and live with dignity and self-respect.

Hemant Soren said this transformation was rooted in the sacrifice of Sobaran Manjhi.

Referring to the history of the Jharkhand movement, the Chief Minister added that the struggles of tribal heroes such as Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Sidho-Kanhu and Chand-Bhairav, along with resistance movements against oppression in different regions, had shaped the demand for a separate state.

He said small movements and sparks of resistance across Giridih, Tundi, Dhanbad, North and South Chotanagpur and Santhal Pargana had gradually become the foundation of the movement for a separate Jharkhand.

The Chief Minister recalled that people had once questioned whether tribal and indigenous communities, with limited access to education, would be capable of running a separate state.

"Today, a young man who has emerged from among the families of those very martyrs is working to take the state forward," he said.

Speaking about women's empowerment, Hemant Soren noted that the state government was working to make women economically self-reliant.

He added that around 50 lakh women in the age group of 18 to 50 years were being provided financial assistance of Rs 2,500 every month under the first phase of the state government's initiative.

The objective, he said, was to empower women financially and enable them to find their own pathways out of poverty.

The Chief Minister also alleged that several obstacles and discriminatory measures were being faced by the state while trying to mobilise resources for welfare schemes.

He claimed that attempts were being made to restrict the state's revenue sources but asserted that the state government would not retreat from its efforts to secure Jharkhand's rights.

"Just as we fought to secure a separate Jharkhand, we will fight to secure our rights as well," Hemant Soren said, adding that ensuring the state's rightful entitlements would remain a priority.

He said this year's martyrdom anniversary programme had been organised in a simple manner, but the event would be celebrated on a much grander scale in the coming years.

MLA Kalpana Soren, MLA Mamata Devi, other public representatives, officials and a large number of people attended the programme.