MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 27 (IANS) Kerala is heading for what could be an explosive Assembly session, with a host of political and legislative issues awaiting the ruling and Opposition benches.

Both sides have their own share of troubles, which could make the nine-day session beginning November 30 a stormy affair.

While the Congress-led government is battling an intensifying factional feud, the CPI-M-led Opposition is also grappling with a series of controversies and internal differences.

The Congress infighting has reached a new high, with rival camps preparing to take their grievances to the party high command.

The Left, meanwhile, is likely to use the developments to target the government.

The Opposition, however, will have to contend with questions surrounding the various investigations against its leaders, including the CMRL-Exalogic case involving Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Kerala High Court has extended the interim stay on the vigilance investigation in the case until December 15.

Controversies involving the PSC, the Messi event and the Health Department, besides differences between the CPI-M and CPI and internal problems in the former's Kannur unit, could also figure in the political exchanges.

Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan said the third session of the 16th Kerala Assembly would be held from November 30 to December 10.

The House will meet for nine days, with eight days set apart for legislative business and one for private members' business.

As many as nine bills will be taken up during the session.

They include amendments to the Toddy Workers' Welfare Fund Act, the Kerala Public Service Commission Act, and the Shops and Commercial Establishments Act.

Two University Laws Amendment Bills, the Kerala Private Universities and Knowledge Valley Bill, the Kerala Fiscal Responsibility Amendment Bill, the Sidharthan Anti-Ragging and Student Welfare Bill, and the Sports Persons' Welfare and Sports Development Bill are also on the agenda.

The session has the distinction of being convened just a month after the previous session, which was also exclusively devoted to legislative business.

The House will also consider a motion to withdraw the Kerala Private Universities Bill, 2025, which was returned by the President through the Governor with a message after the Assembly had sought its return.

The Speaker also said arrangements would be made to address security concerns arising from the increasing number of visitors to the Assembly during sessions.