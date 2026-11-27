MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday emphasised that the state government is making every possible effort to ensure the native Marathi population of Mumbai continues to live within the city.

Speaking at a ceremony in Mumbai to distribute Class-1 land conversion orders to cooperative housing societies under the Nagari Nivara Parishad, the Chief Minister praised the transformation of urban housing projects across the metropolis.

Highlighting the scale of redevelopment, CM Fadnavis noted how residents who previously lived in cramped 300 to 350 sq. ft. tenements have now received spacious 1,200 sq. ft. homes.

"When we actually saw the homes while handing over the keys, we realised the true impact of this project," he said.

Recalling the history of the Nagari Nivara Parishad, the Chief Minister explained that while the law was originally enacted to provide housing for the poor, it had suffered from misuse in the past.

However, he pointed out that positive outcomes also emerged, with 625 families receiving homes-a milestone he described as a dream fulfilled. Following the government's key policy decisions, 1,600 housing projects have taken shape in Mumbai.

Addressing the displacement of working-class locals, CM Fadnavis observed that mill workers from South Mumbai were previously forced to relocate as far as Vasai, Virar, and Karjat.

"Because of our decisions, we are now redeveloping all these colonies in their original locations," he stated.

He specifically cited the BDD Chawl redevelopment as India's largest urban renewal project, where residents living in 120 sq. ft. rooms are being provided 450 to 600 sq. ft. homes free of cost at the very same site, bringing a major transformation to their lives.

Fadnavis further stated that the government is committed to upgrading all traditional settlements that define Mumbai's identity, ensuring a better quality of life for their residents.

Announcing that a large-scale campaign will be launched soon to reach maximum beneficiaries, he remarked, "This belongs to the people, and it must be returned to the people."

During his address, the Chief Minister also commended BJP leader Ashish Shelar for his contributions to the initiative.