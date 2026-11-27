MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) The Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit on Friday busted an organised cybercrime network linked to an international syndicate operating from Cambodia and arrested five people involved in procuring and supplying mule bank accounts to cybercriminals.

During the investigation, suspicious transactions amounting to approximately Rs 2 crore were detected in a mule bank account. With prompt intervention and coordinated efforts by the IFSO team and HDFC Bank officials, the entire amount was successfully put on hold.

The operation also led to the detection of two cybercrime cases registered in Andhra Pradesh.

According to Delhi Police, the investigation began during the probe into FIR No. 148/26, registered at the Special Cell police station, following credible information about a gang allegedly providing bank accounts to facilitate cybercrime activities.

The gang members were reportedly staying at a hotel in the Dwarka area of Delhi and operating a bank account in the name of M/s MR Traders, maintained with HDFC Bank, to route proceeds generated through cyber fraud.

Acting on the information, a police team conducted a raid and apprehended the suspects. Subsequently, FIR No. 230/26 was registered at the Special Cell police station.

During the investigation, police found that the accused were procuring and supplying mule bank accounts to cybercriminals for receiving and transferring money obtained through fraudulent activities. These accounts were reportedly operated on behalf of cybercrime handlers to move and layer the proceeds through multiple banking channels.

Examination of a mobile phone led to the discovery of a suspicious application named 'SMS TOOLS', which was configured to automatically forward incoming SMS messages, including one-time passwords (OTPs), to cybercriminals operating from abroad. This arrangement could enable remote access to bank accounts and facilitate further fraudulent transactions.

Police also identified seven Telegram channels allegedly used for buying and selling mule bank accounts, indicating an organised network for supplying banking credentials to cybercriminals.

The five arrested accused have been identified as Anish Khan, 31, Intekhab, 27, Altaf Hussain, 45, Md. Mahfuzar Rahman, 41, and Izhar Alam, 34.

Examination of their mobile phones reportedly revealed incriminating digital evidence, including Telegram chats, WhatsApp conversations and cryptocurrency transaction details. Investigators found that the accused were allegedly working as facilitators for an international cybercrime syndicate operating from Cambodia.

The identified mule bank account was also linked to two cybercrime cases registered in Andhra Pradesh.

During the operation, police seized a cheque book belonging to M/s MR Traders and six mobile phones containing incriminating digital evidence.

The operation was conducted by an IFSO team comprising Inspector Satish Kumar, Head Constables Rajesh and Manoj Kumar, under the supervision of ACP Vivekanand Jha and DCP Gaurav Tyagi.

Further investigation is underway.