MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Nov 27 (IANS) More than 54 per cent of voters exercised their franchise till 1 PM on Friday, in the elections to 16 of Tripura's 21 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), including the 155-year-old Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC).

Agartala, Nov 27 (IANS) More than 54 per cent of voters exercised their franchise till 1 PM on Friday, in the elections to 16 of Tripura's 21 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), including the 155-year-old Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC).

Polling was underway amid tight security arrangements across eight districts of the state, election officials said. Several incidents of violence, attacks and intimidation were reported from different parts of the poll-bound Northeastern state.

Opposition CPI (M) alleged that at least three of its candidates and around 50 party members were injured in attacks in Agartala and other districts.

“Details of the incidents, attacks, injuries and damage are being collected from across the state,” a left leader told the newsmen, alleging that a large number of CPI(M) supporters were unable to exercise their franchise due to attacks and intimidation.

CPI (M) leaders and party workers, led by former Lok Sabha member Shankar Datta, also staged a road blockade in Agartala to protest against the alleged“violence, attacks and intimidation by ruling party members”.

The blockade was subsequently withdrawn following the intervention of the district administration and police, led by West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar.

A police spokesperson said that, barring some minor incidents, no major incident had been reported from anywhere in the state. Polling is continuing under heightened security arrangements, with authorities closely monitoring the situation across the state.

An official of the State Election Commission (SEC) said that polling for 16 of Tripura's 21 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), including the 155-year-old Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), is now underway amid heavy security arrangements. Men and women in large numbers queued up outside polling stations even before voting commenced at 7 a.m. across 704 polling stations in eight districts of the Northeastern state. Polling will continue uninterrupted until 4 p.m.

Over 5.65 lakh voters, including 2.88 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the electoral fortunes of 733 candidates, comprising 367 men and 366 women. The ruling BJP has already secured 77 seats unopposed in eight municipal bodies, leaving 268 seats across 16 ULBs for direct electoral contests. Among the major political parties, the BJP has fielded the highest number of candidates at 266, followed by the CPI-M with 228, the Congress with 201 and the CPI with six candidates.

The BJP's ally, the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), has fielded nine candidates, while 23 Independents and nominees of other political parties are also in the fray. The SEC official said that all 65 BJP candidates in five municipal bodies -- Kamalpur in Dhalai district, Santir Bazar in South Tripura district, and Ranir Bazar, Jirania and Mohanpur in West Tripura district -- were declared elected unopposed as no opposition or other political parties had fielded candidates in these seats. The ruling BJP has thus secured absolute control of all five civic bodies.

The Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), the largest urban local body in the state, has 51 seats, of which 25 are reserved for women. Of the remaining seats, 13 are reserved for men and two for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the official said. The SEC has engaged 4,545 polling personnel to conduct elections across the 16 ULBs. The counting of votes will take place on December 2. More than 10,000 security personnel, including around 3,000 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel, have been deployed across the urban areas to ensure peaceful polling.

The Agartala Municipality, established in 1871 during the reign of Maharaja Chandra Manikya (1862-1896) of the erstwhile princely state of Tripura, was upgraded to the Agartala Municipal Corporation on January 21, 2014. Votes will be counted on December 2.