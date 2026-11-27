Dr. Ross Compton, Senior Director of Global Policy at EnerGeo Alliance, has been confirmed as a speaker at the Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2027 Forum in Paris. EnerGeo Alliance is the global trade association for the energy geoscience industry and an official partner of IAE 2027. Compton's participation strengthens the forum's focus on subsurface data, which shapes where exploration capital goes in Africa and how governments position their acreage for investment.

EnerGeo Alliance works with governments and regulators worldwide on the policy frameworks for geophysical operations and access to exploration acreage. Its recent work in Africa includes a 2025 study by FTI Consulting on South Africa's offshore sector, which estimated that the Brulpadda and Luiperd gas discoveries alone could add almost R23 billion a year to South Africa's GDP. Compton has led much of EnerGeo's engagement in South Africa. He has also supported responsible seismic surveys as the first step in assessing the country's offshore resource potential.

EnerGeo expects exploration activity to broaden across the continent, projecting that African oil and gas capital expenditure will reach $54 billion by 2030. Much of the early spending goes to seismic surveys, which provide the earliest detailed pictures of the acreage on offer.

Subsurface data is a central theme of the IAE 2027 program, most directly at the Exploration&Discovery Investment Forum. The forum will examine frontier exploration and AI-enabled subsurface imaging, as well as gas monetization and the growing role of African national oil companies. On the dedicated Business-to-Government (B2G) Day, governments and national oil companies will present licensing rounds, farm-in opportunities and national investment pipelines directly to investors. The quality of the geological data behind each opportunity will weigh heavily in how investors assess it.

EnerGeo's participation connects the geoscience industry directly with governments and investors who are shaping Africa's next exploration cycle. It also strengthens IAE 2027's role as a forum where African upstream opportunities reach capital with the technical depth investors require.

IAE 2027 takes place May 11–13 in Paris. Organized by Energy Capital&Power, the forum brings together governments, national oil companies, operators and institutional capital to originate, structure and finance energy projects across Africa. To sponsor or register as a delegate, contact .... For more information, visit .

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.