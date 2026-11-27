MENAFN - Mid-East Info) New research sponsored by Red Hat reveals that digital sovereignty has become a key priority for organisations in the UAE and Qatar, as businesses seek to maintain greater control over their data, applications and technology environments. The findings, however, highlight a gap between organisations' sovereignty ambitions and ability to transform these strategies into actionable steps. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The findings are part of Red Hat's Global Digital Sovereignty Survey, conducted independently by Futurum Research, with participation from 1,940 IT decision-makers globally, including the UAE and Qatar.

According to the research, 94% of UAE/Qatar respondents consider digital sovereignty either a critical priority or an important consideration. However, this strategic intent does not always translate into operational readiness.

Only 4% of UAE and Qatar respondents report that they can migrate a critical workload away from a single cloud provider within five days, while 26% say they can do so within 30 days. This highlights the operational challenges organisations face in exercising greater technology control. This reveals the ongoing shift in sovereignty narratives. While data residency remains an important part of the equation, digital sovereignty is increasingly about whether organisations have the flexibility to move workloads, change providers and maintain critical operations when regulatory, commercial or geopolitical circumstances change.

Technology dependency is becoming a business consideration: 39% of respondents stated that reducing dependence on a single vendor or country is a key driver for digital sovereignty – revealing a broader focus on maintaining greater choice over technology providers and environments. Open source is central to sovereignty strategies: 86% consider open source as either foundational or a supporting part of their approach, highlighting how it can promote greater flexibility, interoperability and choice. Open source can enable this by providing a more consistent technology foundation across diverse environments. Enterprise open source further facilitates security testing, lifecycle management and maintenance, providing the support required to run critical business workloads reliably. Contingency planning remains an area for improvement: Only 43% have a formal, documented and tested plan in place to address critical software or cloud provider disruptions. Effective sovereignty requires organisations to consider what would happen if an important technology relationship suddenly shifted. Alternative technical support is increasingly important: 61% consider having another source of support and maintenance critical, in case their primary technology provider can no longer serve them. This demonstrates that technology independence is not only about access to software, but also the ability to keep critical systems supported and operational.

Additional key findings include:

The findings challenge the idea that digital sovereignty requires organisations to leave public cloud or move workloads back on-premises. Use of US-headquartered hyperscalers is expected to rise from 18% today to 24% in 10 years, while on-premises use is projected to increase from 15% to 16%. Public cloud will remain part of enterprise technology strategies, including for access to emerging AI capabilities.

Organisations are taking a pragmatic approach, using a mix of public cloud, sovereign and local cloud providers, private infrastructure and on-premises environments. The priority is to choose the right setting for each workload based on its business, security and regulatory requirements, while retaining flexibility and avoiding dependence on a single provider.

Overall, the findings suggest that the next stage of digital sovereignty will depend less on policies and long-term intentions and more on operational preparedness. Only 31% of UAE and Qatar respondents have a formal contingency plan for opensource software that may no longer be supported. Organisations need to identify their technology dependencies, establish alternative support options and test whether workloads can be moved before disruption occurs.

For organisations across the UAE and Qatar, the focus is shifting from whether digital sovereignty matters to whether they are operationally prepared to exercise it when needed.